Case Keenum to start vs. Broncos; Baker Mayfield’s streak ends due to shoulder injury

By Scott Petrak
brownszone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Baker Mayfield’s string of 53 straight starts, including two in the playoffs last year, will end Thursday night. Veteran Case Keenum will make his first start with the Browns, the team announced Wednesday. “I feel very ready,” Keenum said. “I’ve been ready. You don’t have to get ready...

The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
ClutchPoints

Von Miller injury update is bad news for Broncos fans

After starting the season to an impressive 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have lost four straight games. Things appear to be getting worse before they get better, as Von Miller’s injury update is troubling for this franchise. According to the Denver Post, Von Miller has missed three consecutive practices due...
Washington State
The Spun

Kurt Warner Shares Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield Situation

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
Brandon Weeden
The Ringer

Seven Trades We’d Like to See Before the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline may not create quite the perennial upheaval that the NBA trade deadline does, but it’s still a fun midseason benchmark for the league. Which failed free agent acquisitions could help a competitor, like Yannick Ngakoue did for the Ravens last year? Which heavy contract could get dumped onto another roster, as was the case with Kwon Alexander going from the 49ers to the Saints in 2020? Which disgruntled star will force his way into a better situation, as Jalen Ramsey and Amari Cooper have done in recent seasons?
The Spun

Case Keenum Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Broncos

The Cleveland Browns have already ruled out Baker Mayfield for this Thursday night’s clash with the Denver Broncos, opening the door for Case Keenum to make his first start since the 2019 season. Keenum, who signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Browns in 2020, has plenty of experience...
brownszone.com

Baker Mayfield doesn’t practice; coach Kevin Stefanski takes wait-and-see approach

BEREA — Coach Kevin Stefanski is taking a wait-and-“we’ll see” approach to his quarterback situation this week. Baker Mayfield didn’t practice Monday as the Browns returned from a long weekend. Mayfield was inactive Thursday night for the 17-14 win over the Broncos and has a completely torn labrum and fracture in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.
brownszone.com

Baker Mayfield confident he’ll be able to finish season despite serious shoulder injury

BEREA — Baker Mayfield said Wednesday he’s “completely confident” he’ll be able to return to the lineup and finish the season despite a completely torn labrum and fracture in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He’ll practice Wednesday afternoon with the hopes of playing Sunday against the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium, which...
brownszone.com

Baker Mayfield not practicing as team returns from long weekend

BEREA — Quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t on the field Monday when the Browns returned to practice after a long weekend. He was among six players not on the field during the portion of practice open to reporters. Mayfield was inactive Thursday night for the 17-14 win over the Broncos. He...
profootballnetwork.com

Baker Mayfield (shoulder) out, Case Keenum to start for Browns vs. Broncos

The Cleveland Browns‘ concern for Baker Mayfield’s well-being has superseded Mayfield’s desire to play. The Browns announced Wednesday that Mayfield will not play Thursday against the Denver Broncos after Mayfield aggravated an already painful left shoulder injury in Week 6. Case Keenum will start. Browns’ Baker Mayfield out vs. Broncos.
brownszone.com

Baker Mayfield practices for 2nd straight day with goal of starting vs. Steelers

BEREA — Baker Mayfield practiced Thursday for a second straight day as he prepares to hopefully play against the Steelers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. He went through his normal throwing routine during the portion of practice open to reporters and threw with zip, including on intermediate passes. The Browns practiced without shoulder pads, but Mayfield put on his at the end of stretching so he could throw in circumstances similar to a game.
