Truly gets festive with limited-edition Holiday Party Pack

Cover picture for the articleTruly Hard Seltzer is tailoring its beverages so consumers are also able to enjoy them during the holiday season. To do this, the brand announced the launch of its Holiday Party pack, which features four...

