Truly gets festive with limited-edition Holiday Party Pack

TOMS x West Elm collection features seven indoor/outdoor slippers and slip-on styles. Courtesy of TOMS. Today mission-based footwear brandTOMS and global design and lifestyle company West Elm, released a limited-edition holiday collection featuring exclusive prints and patterns designed exclusively for TOMS best-selling slipper and slip-on styles. With a shared commitment to community and purpose-driven initiatives including responsible design, the two brands came together to launch the first TOMS x West Elm collection featuring seven indoor/outdoor slippers and slip-on styles for men, women, and kids, just in time for fall and the holiday gift-giving season. The collection is available online at TOMS.com and in TOMS retail stores nationwide starting today. A limited-edition TOMS x West Elm throw blanket is also available for pre-order at WestElm.com.
