People like you are the reason that LIFE Mower County is able to provide quality programs for our community. Your contributions mean the world to everyone that we serve, and we could not do any of our work without YOU. Through the pandemic, our community has shown us time and time again that what we do matters. Your dedication to our mission, our values and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is the reason that LIFE Mower County still exists today, over 69 years after its founding. With your help, we can continue to sustain and grow our programs, even as we face the challenges to come as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Make a gift today at https://www.givemn.org/organization/Life-Mower-County. Together, we support individuals. Together, we connect families. Together, we inspire communities.

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO