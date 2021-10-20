Enjoy A Colorful Getaway At An Inn That’s In The Middle Of A Wisconsin Cranberry Marsh
There’s perhaps no place more magical in Wisconsin than a cranberry marsh – as the berries ripen for harvest, the area is awash in brilliant shares of crimson. And that’s just the berries; the marsh is also a stopping point for migratory bids in spring and fall, and in the summer when the berry plants blossom, the marsh explodes in delicate shades of pink. And there’s a Wisconsin vacation home that will place you in the middle of all of this colorful splendor. The Cranberry & Wine Farm Home at Lake Nokomis Cranberries in Eagle River, Wisconsin, offers a vacation experience like no other. Here’s what you need to know about this special vacation home.
Learn more about the Cranberry & Wine Farm Home at Lake Nokomis Cramberries here. If you're not able to swing a stay at the home, the marsh is worth a visit for a day trip for a wine tasting or a tour. Learn more about Lake Nokomis Cranberries here.
Address: Lake Nokomis Cranberries, Inc., 6041 County Hwy D Gift Shop 6031 County Highway D Marsh Entrance, Eagle River, WI 54521, USA
