CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Enjoy A Colorful Getaway At An Inn That’s In The Middle Of A Wisconsin Cranberry Marsh

By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
Only In Wisconsin
 7 days ago

There’s perhaps no place more magical in Wisconsin than a cranberry marsh – as the berries ripen for harvest, the area is awash in brilliant shares of crimson. And that’s just the berries; the marsh is also a stopping point for migratory bids in spring and fall, and in the summer when the berry plants blossom, the marsh explodes in delicate shades of pink. And there’s a Wisconsin vacation home that will place you in the middle of all of this colorful splendor. The Cranberry & Wine Farm Home at Lake Nokomis Cranberries in Eagle River, Wisconsin, offers a vacation experience like no other. Here’s what you need to know about this special vacation home.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Vpa4_0cX47NEo00
Lake Nokomis Cranberries has been growing cranberries for more than 40 years at a marsh that’s located just south of the Northwoods vacation spots St. Germain and Eagle River.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UEVU_0cX47NEo00
The farm grows more than 300 acres of cranberries that end up in products by well-known companies like Ocean Spray. It’s a working farm that’s very busy during harvest time in the fall. The farm offers public tours and it has a gift shop that sells a variety of items made with Lake Nokomis cranberries, including a delicious wine. Tasting are available, too!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOl9k_0cX47NEo00
The home gives you a front-row seat to all of the farm’s cranberry action. It has large windows overlooking the property.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iUOf_0cX47NEo00
The property has three bedrooms, a comfortable living room, and an expansive kitchen area. There’s even a tranquil outdoor patio with a fire pit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOwlA_0cX47NEo00
Steps from your front door you can access private trails that are right on the property. You can experience the marsh without waiting for a tour!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvDIV_0cX47NEo00
The property is a perfect base for a getaway – it's ideal if you’re into boating, fishing, snowmobiling or hiking, as you’ll find exceptional recreation opportunities nearby.

Learn more about the Cranberry & Wine Farm Home at Lake Nokomis Cramberries here. If you’re not able to swing a stay at the home, the marsh is worth a visit for a day trip for a wine tasting or a tour. Learn more about Lake Nokomis Cranberries here. If you love fall beauty, here are some places to find an amazing bird’s-eye view.

Address: Lake Nokomis Cranberries, Inc., 6041 County Hwy D Gift Shop 6031 County Highway D Marsh Entrance, Eagle River, WI 54521, USA

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Wisconsin

See Cows Milk Themselves At A Remarkable Wisconsin Robotic Dairy Farm

Wisconsin is known for its dairy game, and there is one dairy farm here that gives visitors a glimpse into the future. Hinchleys Dairy Farm in Cambridge, Wisconsin, has been around for a very long time — but step inside and you’ll see a farm that won’t resemble your grandparent’s farm. This modern farm uses robotic technology; you may be surprised to see how much tech goes into a glass of milk these days! Here’s why you need to take a peek inside Hinchley’s Dairy Farm.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to some wild areas that are unbelievably vast and beautiful, and the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge is one of them. Stretching across thousands of acres, the refuge is part of the largest wetland bog in Wisconsin. It’s home to some incredible wildlife, including a population of rare whooping cranes that has to […] The post See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
ANIMALS
Only In Wisconsin

The Exotic Twig’s Beverage In Wisconsin Sells Soda You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

Since the 1950s, life has been pretty sweet in Shawano. In the heart of this community, Twig’s Beverage sells some classic sodas that you won’t find in any regular vending machine. They are for sale right in a facility that includes an interesting museum and a tasting area. It’s the perfect excuse for a day trip to Shawano – here’s what’s on tap these days at Twig’s in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The Unique Moses Creek Trail is a Wisconsin Boardwalk Trail That’s Beyond Beautiful

Stevens Point is a destination that beckons bikers, runners, and hikers. It’s home to the Green Circle Trail, a gorgeous pedestrian pathway that completely rings the community. A series of individual trails form the trail system and one of the most beautiful is the Moses Creek Trail. It’s a scenic boardwalk trail that’s worth seeking […] The post The Unique Moses Creek Trail is a Wisconsin Boardwalk Trail That’s Beyond Beautiful appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle River, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Only In Wisconsin

Get Your Chocolate Fix At Yahara Chocolate, Which Sells Over 250 Mouthwatering Varieties

If you love great chocolate, you’ll want to make plans to head to Stoughton. Here’s you’ll find a chocolate shop with a selection that’s simply amazing. To step into Yahara Chocolate is to take a trip around the world, one delicious chocolate bar at a time. It’s a little shop that’s well worth seeking out. Here’s what you need to know about Yahara Chocolate.
STOUGHTON, WI
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Bavaria Is A German Food Emporium With Over 1000 Delicious Choices

In Fitchburg, Wisconsin, you can take a trip to the old country without having to buy an airline ticket. Bavaria Sausage Kitchen is a sausage shop with a marvelous selection of German favorites. Whether you’re planning a German feast or just looking for something to throw on the grill, a trio to Bavaria Sausage Kitchen would not be the ‘wurst’ idea! Here’s what you’ll find behind the doors of this amazing German food emporium in Wisconsin…
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Impossibly Tiny Pasty Shop Serves Up Gigantic Flavor

In the shadow of the state Capitol you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s tiniest dining establishments. For decades, a little bakery called Teddywedgers has served a unique menu item that delivers some really big flavor. The shop is a Madison institution that specializes in the Cornish classic: the pasty. It’s kept scores of students, government workers, lawmakers, and tourists very well fed over the years! Go ahead and get in line: here’s what waiting for you inside the one and only Teddywedgers in Madison, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The Story Behind Wisconsin’s Most Haunted House Will Give You Nightmares

There is a shockingly good deal of paranormal activity in the state of Wisconsin. There are lots of haunted places, including homes, but none is quite as cool (or as terrifying) as the Brumder Mansion, located in Milwaukee. What’s even creepier is that you can stay here as a guest! Are you brave enough to […] The post The Story Behind Wisconsin’s Most Haunted House Will Give You Nightmares appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cranberry#Marsh#County Hwy D
Only In Wisconsin

Hike A Wild Trail To A Tower With An Epic View Of Southern Wisconsin’s Hills And Valleys

Some of the best scenery in southern Wisconsin can be found in Blue Mounds State Park. Wild and rugged woodland trails take hikers to some gorgeous spots. If you’re willing to do a little climbing, you’ll pass clear streams, delicate wildflowers, and views that are simply incredible. There are a lot of great trails in the Wisconsin park that will take you to some of these sights, but one of the most popular hikes is the Flint Rock Nature Trail. It’s a lovely little trail that ends with a spectacular tower view. Here’s what you can experience on the trail.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

7 Biggest Risks To Living In Wisconsin

Living in Wisconsin is pretty awesome but, like almost anywhere, there are some risks to compensate for the awesomeness. Here are the biggest risks you face when living in Wisconsin, though we must remind you that these aren’t a guarantee. Some folks live their entire lives here and never see a natural disaster (or any […] The post 7 Biggest Risks To Living In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Ice Skate With The Fastest On Earth At Wisconsin’s Pettit National Ice Center

Just about every town in Wisconsin has a place to go ice skating but there’s a rink in Milwaukee that offers an experience like no other. The Pettit National Ice Center is an official U.S. Olympic training facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and its ice has seen the blades of some of the fastest skates on earth. Do you have what it takes to fly around this amazing oval? For a small admission fee you can find out, because this rink is open to the public! Here’s how you can get on the ice at Pettit National Ice Center In Wisconsin…
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Smashed On The Rocks Serves The Best Bloody Mary In Wisconsin And It’s An All You Can Eat Drink Buffet

If there’s one drink that Wisconsin truly loves, it’s the Bloody Mary – that spicy tomato concoction that’s the perfect way to kick off a a brunch or a football Sunday. You’ll find some great bloodies in every town, including some that have a passionate following. One Wisconsin saloon serves up a Bloody Mary that’s simply incredible and has to be seen (and tasted!) to be believed. The Smashed on the Rocks Bloody Mary is a work of art, a literal buffet in a glass. It won a big statewide award and when you see how this Algoma pub makes this signature drink, you’ll know why.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Wisconsin

The Lighthouse Walk In Wisconsin That Offers Unforgettable Views

One of the most spectacular walks you can enjoy in Wisconsin isn’t the easiest to get to. To get to this stroll, you’ll first have to drive to the end of a long peninsula, take a ferry to an island and then take a second ferry to a second island. Still with us? Good, because some of the best places on earth are really special because they are not so easy to reach. Rock Island is one of those places and a walk here will take you past gorgeous rocky beaches to a lighthouse with an unforgettable view.
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Amy’s Gourmet Apples Serves More Than 50 Caramel Apples And They Are Unimaginably Delicious

One of the best things about fall is served on a stick. There’s no autumn treat that’s sweeter than a caramel apple – that seasonal creation that pairs a fresh tart and crisp apple with oh-so-delicious caramel. Not all caramel apples are created equal, and a little shop in Wisconsin crafts apples that are simply sublime. Whether you like your apple simple and classic or are looking for something a little more over the top, Amy’s Gourmet Apples in Cedarburg has you covered. Stop unwrapping those little caramels this year and leave it to the pros at Amy’s. Here’s why:
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The Historic Hotel Chequamegon In Wisconsin Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

There are some guests at Best Western’s Hotel Chequamegon in Wisconsin who reportedly never checked out. This hotel has a long history in Ashland — the original Hotel Chequamegon was built in 1877 — and while the hotel was completely rebuilt after a fire, some guests have noticed some unexplainable things. Hotel Chequamegon is a beautiful […] The post The Historic Hotel Chequamegon In Wisconsin Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Wisconsin

8 Undeniable Reasons To Visit The Oldest And Longest Covered Bridge In Wisconsin

Of all the bridges in Wisconsin, there’s no denying the whimsy of a covered bridge. They represent a different era or a time gone by. They’re long-lasting engineering models that have withstood the test of time (and weather). They’re full of history and nostalgia and are perfect places to explore here in the Badger State. […] The post 8 Undeniable Reasons To Visit The Oldest And Longest Covered Bridge In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Not Many People Know That You Can Take A Three-Day Cruise Along The Mississippi River In Wisconsin

There’s a way to travel a stretch of western Wisconsin that you might not have heard of. The Celebration Belle, a Quad Cities-based riverboat, takes travelers on a three-day excursion from the far southwest corner of the state up to historic Prairie du Chien. It’s a trip like no other and it’s an incredibly scenic […] The post Not Many People Know That You Can Take A Three-Day Cruise Along The Mississippi River In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Only In Wisconsin

It’s Impossible To Forget These 12 Horrific Winter Storms That Have Gone Down In Wisconsin History

Winter storms are certainly not news around these parts. We know that heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible at pretty much any moment during our long winters and, to some extent, it doesn’t even really phase us all that much anymore. However, over the course of the history of our state, we’ve been hit […] The post It’s Impossible To Forget These 12 Horrific Winter Storms That Have Gone Down In Wisconsin History appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Wisconsin Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

If you’re looking to unplug and relax on a getaway, there’s no place more beautiful than rural Wisconsin. You’ll find wild stands of ancient forest, cold and clear glacial lakes, timeless old farmsteads, and more. A secluded cabin will welcome you to this beauty and take you back to simpler times without breaking the bank. […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Wisconsin Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Wisconsin

Hike To The Tip Of Picnic Point For Ancient Views That Never Get Old

While some areas of the University of Wisconsin Madison swarm with students, bikes and cars, there’s a timeless and tranquil spot on campus where you can still hear songbirds chirp and listen to the sound of the wind in the trees. Picnic Point is a beautiful wooded peninsula extending out onto Lake Mendota. It has […] The post Hike To The Tip Of Picnic Point For Ancient Views That Never Get Old appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Wisconsin

Only In Wisconsin

5K+
Followers
590
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wisconsin is for people who LOVE the The Badger State. We publish one Wisconsin article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy