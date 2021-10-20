Enjoy A Colorful Getaway At An Inn That’s In The Middle Of A Wisconsin Cranberry Marsh

There’s perhaps no place more magical in Wisconsin than a cranberry marsh – as the berries ripen for harvest, the area is awash in brilliant shares of crimson. And that’s just the berries; the marsh is also a stopping point for migratory bids in spring and fall, and in the summer when the berry plants blossom, the marsh explodes in delicate shades of pink. And there’s a Wisconsin vacation home that will place you in the middle of all of this colorful splendor. The Cranberry & Wine Farm Home at Lake Nokomis Cranberries in Eagle River, Wisconsin, offers a vacation experience like no other. Here’s what you need to know about this special vacation home.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Lake Nokomis Cranberries has been growing cranberries for more than 40 years at a marsh that’s located just south of the Northwoods vacation spots St. Germain and Eagle River.

The farm grows more than 300 acres of cranberries that end up in products by well-known companies like Ocean Spray. It’s a working farm that’s very busy during harvest time in the fall. The farm offers public tours and it has a gift shop that sells a variety of items made with Lake Nokomis cranberries, including a delicious wine. Tasting are available, too!

The home gives you a front-row seat to all of the farm’s cranberry action. It has large windows overlooking the property.

The property has three bedrooms, a comfortable living room, and an expansive kitchen area. There’s even a tranquil outdoor patio with a fire pit.

Steps from your front door you can access private trails that are right on the property. You can experience the marsh without waiting for a tour!

The property is a perfect base for a getaway – it's ideal if you’re into boating, fishing, snowmobiling or hiking, as you’ll find exceptional recreation opportunities nearby.

Learn more about the Cranberry & Wine Farm Home at Lake Nokomis Cramberries here. If you're not able to swing a stay at the home, the marsh is worth a visit for a day trip for a wine tasting or a tour. Learn more about Lake Nokomis Cranberries here.

Address: Lake Nokomis Cranberries, Inc., 6041 County Hwy D Gift Shop 6031 County Highway D Marsh Entrance, Eagle River, WI 54521, USA