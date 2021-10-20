CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chesapeake Bay WIP Program Stormwater Toolkit

cspdc.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the new Stormwater Toolkit developed by the Central Shenandoah PDC...

www.cspdc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Report: Weather continues to impact Chesapeake Bay water quality

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. An estimated 33 percent of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries met water quality standards attainment during the 2017-2019 assessment period. This score is lower than the previous assessment period (2016—2018), when Bay water quality standards attainment was estimated to be...
ENVIRONMENT
talbotspy.org

SOAR Program Celebrates More than 1.25 Million Oysters Planted in the Chesapeake Bay

The Nature Conservancy announced today that its Supporting Oyster Aquaculture and Restoration program (SOAR) has planted more than 1.25 million oysters in the Chesapeake Bay since it kicked off in the winter of 2020. The program purchased oysters from local growers that were left with excess stock due to declining demand from restaurants during the pandemic, and then replanted them on sanctuary reefs in Eastern Bay, the Nanticoke River, and St. Mary’s River. The Nature Conservancy established the national program in partnership with Pew Charitable Trust. The effort in Maryland would not have been possible without support from Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, University of Maryland Extension, and the Oyster Recovery Partnership.
AGRICULTURE
stardem.com

Life on the Chesapeake Bay, A brief history

ST. MICHAELS– Producer Trey Terpeluk’s Yo Productions and the International Culture Collective (ICC) have created a remarkable new short film, THE LONG SHORE, is now available to be viewed at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and on the museum’s website. THE LONG SHORE, which was produced through a collaboration with...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toolkit#Wip
Fox11online.com

New program seeks to improve impaired waterways of Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new initiative is seeking to improve impaired waterways of Green Bay through a regional approach. On Wednesday, NEW Water, the brand of the Green Bay Metropolitan Sewage District, launched the NEW Watershed Program in Ashwaubenon and Dutchman creeks. “Through this program, we’re able to achieve...
GREEN BAY, WI
cambridgema.gov

Learn about Stormwater at the Port Party

The Cambridge Department of Public Works (DPW) will be at the Port Party! Come learn about the City’s Stormwater Management Program on Thursday, October 21st, from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. (rain date Tuesday, October 26th), We will be at Clement Morgan Park, 60 Columbia Street mixed in with all the excitement.
POLITICS
weddingsparrow.com

Classic white waterfront wedding in Chesapeake Bay

We love a waterside wedding and as far as locations go, the eastern shore of Chesapeake Bay is pretty perfect. Brought to us by Fine Art Curation member, Manda Weaver Photography, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is the scene of today's real wedding, which will be a firm favorite with all you brides who love classically elegant style with blousy white florals and timeless details.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Morning Call

A Bucks County venture capitalist upset over COVID school closures has pumped nearly $600,000 into school board races, including some in the Lehigh Valley

A political action committee aimed at backing candidates opposed to pandemic school closures has pumped nearly $600,000 into normally sedate school board races across Pennsylvania, including donations to several groups in and near the Lehigh Valley, campaign finance records show. Funded primarily by Doylestown venture capitalist Paul Martino, Back to School PA has made around 60 contributions ...
EASTON, PA
shoredailynews.com

Study says Chesapeake Bay waters are warming

Chesapeake Bay waters are warming, according to a new study made by researchers at William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science. Long-term measurements of water temperature reveal a clear seasonal pattern, and quantifies the relative contributions to warming brought by the atmosphere, Bay tributaries, and the ocean. A better...
SCIENCE
cityofls.net

Public Invited to Review Stormwater Improvements on Nov. 11

The City of Lee's Summit is hosting a public meeting to discuss stormwater infrastructure improvements from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 220 SE Green St., Lee’s Summit, Mo. The following project locations scheduled for improvements will be discussed: the Arlington Circle project, from 314 Arlington Circle to 513 Ash Street in the Arlington Park Subdivision; the Pierce Place project, including portions of NE Country Lane, NE Pierce Place, NE Hendrix Drive, NE Weddle Lane, and NE Scruggs Road in the Emerald View Subdivision; and the Country Lane project, at 208, 213, and 215 NE Country Lane in the Oak Tree Farm Subdivision. The meeting will allow the public to view plans and provide feedback. The project is designed to alleviate structural flooding.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
gmu.edu

The invasion of the body snatchers…in the Chesapeake Bay

They’re creepy and they’re spooky, mysterious and ooky—they are zombie crabs, and what’s happened to these tiny estuarine mud crabs is the stuff of nightmares and horror movies. The white-fingered mud crabs (Rhithropanopeus harrisii) and their short lives at the mercy of two diabolical parasites are the focus of research...
WILDLIFE
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Stormwater

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 27 Oct 2021 13:19:28 -0400: Stormwater at Address: 701-799 Bennett Ridge Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. We have discovered a sink hole next to the storm drainage system for our neighborhood. I don’t know if the culvert has failed or separated but we are experiencing a large volume of erosion.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WTAJ

Patton Township supervisors approve affordable housing action items

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A year-long study on affordable and attainable housing in Patton Township has led to a four-part action plan. Three of the four recommendations have been unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors. The supervisors heard a presentation from the Patton Township Housing Task Force on their study and took public […]
PATTON, PA
CBS Baltimore

United Way Of Central MD Accepting Applications For Neighborhood Grant Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United Way of Central Maryland is offering grants of up to $10,000 to small nonprofit organizations across the region that working directly with neighborhoods. The grants are designed for organizations with an operating budget of less than $500,000 and can go toward projects to strengthen neighborhood spaces, socially connect neighbors or boost the impact of local leaders. “Last year’s Neighborhood Grant program allowed us to work with several new organizations, providing support to communities and groups we had not had the opportunity to work with in the past,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland. “We also continued and expanded relationships with organizations we know well. The era of prescriptive solutions and top-down philanthropy is over.” Launched in 2020, United Way of Central Maryland Neighborhood Grants program provides between $2,500 and $10,000 in funding for the projects. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 22. Interested organizations are encouraged to participate in a Zoom information session hosted by the United Way on Oct. 28.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

What are the Chesapeake Bay’s marshes worth? New study suggests billions

Climate experts have long warned that rising seas could add more destructive power to hurricane-whipped storm surges. But a new study centered on the Chesapeake Bay region suggests that another potential consequence of climate change could make that flooding even more devastating. Large swaths of the marshes that stand guard along the coasts of Maryland […] The post What are the Chesapeake Bay’s marshes worth? New study suggests billions appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy