Chesapeake Bay WIP Program Stormwater Toolkit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United Way of Central Maryland is offering grants of up to $10,000 to small nonprofit organizations across the region that working directly with neighborhoods. The grants are designed for organizations with an operating budget of less than $500,000 and can go toward projects to strengthen neighborhood spaces, socially connect neighbors or boost the impact of local leaders. “Last year’s Neighborhood Grant program allowed us to work with several new organizations, providing support to communities and groups we had not had the opportunity to work with in the past,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland. “We also continued and expanded relationships with organizations we know well. The era of prescriptive solutions and top-down philanthropy is over.” Launched in 2020, United Way of Central Maryland Neighborhood Grants program provides between $2,500 and $10,000 in funding for the projects. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 22. Interested organizations are encouraged to participate in a Zoom information session hosted by the United Way on Oct. 28.

