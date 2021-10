Targeted mutations to the genome can now be introduced by splitting specific mutator enzymes and then triggering them to reconstitute, according to research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Led by graduate student Kiara Berríos under the supervision of Rahul Kohli, MD, Ph.D., an associate professor of Infectious Diseases at Penn, and Junwei Shi, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Cancer Biology, the investigations uncovered a novel gene editing technique that offers superior control compared to other existing techniques and has the potential to be used in-vivo. The technique has been patented, and the research is published in the latest issue of Nature Chemical Biology.

CANCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO