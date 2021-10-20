CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Retools ‘Outdated’ FA Comp Plan, Adds New Pay Incentives

JPMorgan Advisors has introduced a new compensation payout grid and a trio of new bonuses for advisors. The new production payout grid, which will take effect in January 2022, uses an advisor’s revenue production over the preceding 12 months to determine monthly payouts, a spokesperson confirms. It replaces a...

