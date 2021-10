You don’t have to be a billionaire to drink like one. It’s not about buying the most expensive bottles. Instead, those who collect and enjoy fine wine value three things in particular: provenance, rarity and exclusivity. With that in mind, Robb Report has launched a new premium membership—the 672 Wine Club. The number isn’t as random as it sounds—in a standard 56-case pallet of wine, there are 672 bottles. And Robb Report is limiting the club to just that many members to deliver beautiful, rare vintages, produced in limited quantities. Each quarterly shipment of six will include two bottles of three...

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO