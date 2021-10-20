CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake (Dairy-Free, No-Bake)

Cover picture for the articleA true delight during the holiday season, this Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake is made dairy-free, requires no baking, and is spiced to perfection! An ideal recipe for those who love the classic pie but like to keep things sugar-free and dairy-free. I confessed in my Paleo Pumpkin Cheesecake post a...

Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

50/50 Biscuits

Work as quickly as possible when incorporating the bacon drippings and butter so that they stay cold, which creates the distinct biscuit layers we all know and love. In a medium bowl, add flour. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut bacon drippings and butter into flour until lard is in pea-size pieces. Stir in chives. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
tastywoo.com

Perfect Hot Milk Cake (30-Minute Recipe)

This is an old-fashioned hot milk cake recipe that our grandmas and mums used to make. It is a very simple cake, but really moist, milky, and delicious. You will need only 30 minutes to make it and enjoy it!. Ingredients:. 4 whole eggs. 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour. 1...
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

Pecan Pie Bundt Cake

The sticky sauce drizzled on top of this pecan-packed cake is as sweet as can be. Toffee Sauce (recipe follows) In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugars at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until well combined after each addition.
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
thepioneerwoman.com

Pecan Pie French Toast Casserole

Sure, eggs and bacon are great. But when you're in the mood for an indulgent breakfast, nothing fits the bill like baked French toast. The sweet, custard-like filling is downright decadent. But if you're a dessert-lover at heart, then there's a recipe out there that's even more impressive—Pecan Pie French Toast. Take a minute to let that sink in. Day-old french bread is dipped in an egg custard that's spiked with cinnamon and vanilla, and then it's layered in a trusty 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. The pecan topping is loaded with nuts, brown sugar, and butter, then whisked together with maple syrup for a little extra a.m. pizzazz. Pecan pie for breakfast? Yes, please! Oh, and it all comes together in just over an hour. So yes, the perfect brunch casserole does exist.
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
