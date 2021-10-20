CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Bacterial Infections in Sinuses of Cystic Fibrosis Patients Share Surprising Similarities

laboratoryequipment.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collaboration among microbiologists, clinicians and experts on bacterial evolution revealed that, with time, highly adapted bacterial communities in the sinuses of people with cystic fibrosis (CF) become more fragmented and experience mutations that erode their genomes—a dogma-challenging discovery that has scientists reimagining how they think about the evolution of microbes...

www.laboratoryequipment.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Stem cell study: Cystic fibrosis patients may see personalized treatments emerge from drug screening in a dish

Stem cell researchers may soon have a new way to identify and develop novel, personalized therapies for patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) who lack effective treatments. Currently, not all CF patients have access to effective treatments, especially those with very rare CF-causing mutations. To identify new therapies for these people, precursor lung cells (cells not fully developed yet) grown from a patients' own reprogrammed blood cells can be used to screen for new drugs and the best drug responses validated in their own mature airway (nasal) cells. This "drug screening in a dish" can reduce the time and improve the outcomes for CF treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Cystic Fibrosis(CF): Life Expectancy

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a progressive, genetic disease that affects roughly one in 5,000 people born in the United States. It primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. People with CF experience chronic lung infections and inflammation, which cause progressive damage to their lungs and shorten their lifespan. In the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
momjunction.com

Cystic Fibrosis In Children: Symptoms, Diagnosis, And Treatment

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive genetic disease that primarily affects the mucus-secreting organs. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry, nearly 1,000 new cases are detected in the US every year (1). In children with cystic fibrosis, the mucus becomes thick and clotty. The high viscosity results in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Lower airways are distinct in cystic fibrosis even at younger ages

In the largest study of its kind, researchers found that the lower airways in children with cystic fibrosis (CF) have a higher burden of infection, more inflammation and lower diversity of microorganisms, compared to children with other illnesses who also have lung issues. They noted a clear divergence in these bacterial communities in toddlers, which is typically before progressive lung disease takes hold in patients with CF. Their findings, published in the journal PLOS ONE, could help providers target specific pathogens earlier, treat them and potentially prevent more severe lung disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Infectious Diseases#Insect#Bacterial Infections#Cell Reports#Cf
biospace.com

Boehringer Ingelheim Steps Up to the Plate for Cystic Fibrosis Patients

Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim is taking its commitment to patients with cystic fibrosis to the next level. Choosing to exercise its options with a group of research and development partners, the pharma giant will accelerate a promising new C.F. gene therapy. In a perfect union of academia, pharma, and biotech, Boehringer...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nd.edu

Bioacoustic effect may improve therapies for people with cystic fibrosis

Robert Nerenberg and Albert Cerrone, both faculty in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences at the University of Notre Dame, are developing ways improve the health and quality of life for people with cystic fibrosis, the genetic disease that can cause persistent lung infections and limit the ability to breathe.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

Student Gets Leg Amputated After COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies Of Brain Blood Clots

A 20-year-old student whose leg was amputated after getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of blood clots in the brain. Ketsiree Kongkaew, who studied at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery. The student had remained unconscious following the surgery and needed a ventilator to breathe. She was pronounced dead Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy Rave Reveals He Had Both Legs Amputated After Contracting MRSA

Former pro wrestler Jimmy Rave said doctors were forced to amputate both his legs after he contracted MRSA, months after he underwent surgery to have his left arm amputated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MRSA, also known as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is a staph infection caused by bacteria that doesn't respond well to antibiotics. It's typically spread in healthcare facilities but can also be transferred through skin-to-skin contact and is common among the high school wrestling community, according to the Mayo Clinic.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy