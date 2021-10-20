Bacterial Infections in Sinuses of Cystic Fibrosis Patients Share Surprising Similarities
A collaboration among microbiologists, clinicians and experts on bacterial evolution revealed that, with time, highly adapted bacterial communities in the sinuses of people with cystic fibrosis (CF) become more fragmented and experience mutations that erode their genomes—a dogma-challenging discovery that has scientists reimagining how they think about the evolution of microbes...www.laboratoryequipment.com
Comments / 0