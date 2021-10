On one of last weekend’s glorious days, we had the pleasure of taking a late-day stroll through the fields and around the pond at the Salt Bay Farm Preserve in Damariscotta. This has been one of our favorite places for many years. We used to take our toddler, now a college student, here for walks because of the easy and safe trails and beautiful panorama of the bay and surrounding landscape. As an elementary schooler, our boy attended the famed Camp Mummichog day camp here with one of his lifelong buddies. And through the years after that we continued to visit regularly. One of the highlights when he and his friends were younger was to explore the Native American Village down near the bay.

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO