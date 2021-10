Play the award-winning titles Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps on a single Switch cartridge thanks to Ori: The Collection. Ori: The Collection, which includes Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is now available in retail and online retailers, according to Moon Studios and iam8bit. Ori: The Collection contains two games from Moon Studios’ famous series, as well as award-winning soundtracks and six collectible art cards, all in a single cartridge for Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO