Sora is in Smash now and the Kingdom Hearts series is finally on its way to Switch, so let’s keep that hype train going, shall we?. Square Enix has revealed its latest Bring Arts figure and it’s Kairi’s Nobody, Namine. Specifically it’s based off her second appearance in Kingdom Hearts II/III rather than her younger Chain of Memories look, and she’ll come with a variety of accessories like her notebook and white chair.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO