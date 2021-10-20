CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching Assistant - Part-time

The Guardian
9 days ago
 9 days ago
Pay: FMAT Point B1 - £17,746.50 (pro rata: £12,023.73)

Start Date: ASAP

Hours: Full time – 30 hours per week (8.40am – 3.10pm with 30 minutes for lunch, Monday – Friday): Term Time Only plus 3 training days

Contract Status: Permanent

The school is looking to recruit a Teaching Assistant to join our well-established team. We are seeking candidates with a high standard of general education, ideally to A Level and good standard of numeracy, literacy and ICT skills. The successful candidates will be enthusiastic, positive and committed to supporting our students. In return the school can offer excellent CPD opportunities and a supportive and friendly team to work with.

Candidates must be able to work collaboratively and it would be preferable but not essential to have some prior experience of working with children or young adults.

What Fulston Manor School can offer you:

  • Encouragement to develop your career
  • A friendly, strong and supportive team
  • A family atmosphere with welcoming staff and students
  • A caring environment with well-being and work/life balance at its core.
  • To be part of a whole school team – working together to achieve and valuing every individual’s contribution

Fulston Manor is consistently one of the highest performing non-selective schools in Kent, this success is based on the quality of our staff and the excellence of our induction and support programmes. The school offers an outstanding learning environment for all its students.

Fulston Manor is focused on developing students into young citizens capable of making a difference. Here, at Fulston, we have a strong pastoral system at our core and we pride ourselves on being about strong traditional family values. All staff and students, who join us, are joining the Fulston family and we look forward to welcoming you to this community.

Applications by CV will not be accepted.

For any further information, however, please do not hesitate to contact the school.

A job description is attached for further details.

We reserve the right to withdraw the advertisement early and to interview candidates during the advertisement window; candidates are therefore encouraged to apply at their earliest convenience.

This school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment’

Closing Date: Tuesday 2nd November – 5pm

Interviews: Monday 15th November 2021

Information about the school

Fulston Manor is an extremely successful, non-selective school, with a current roll of 1367, which includes a rapidly growing sixth form of approximately 300 and intense pressure for places in all other years. In addition to the school’s reputation for academic success and quality pastoral care, we are also involved in a significant amount of work with other schools, both providing intensive support and delivering a wide range of training opportunities. We have close links with local universities and are particularly proud of our staff induction programmes.

As lead school within a multi-academy trust, which includes a local primary school, there are numerous opportunities for staff to broaden their own professional experience and to seek career progression within the school. Many of our staff have achieved internal promotion and individually tailored development programmes ensure that appropriate training and support is provided for all. Everyone is encouraged to participate in whole school improvement work and we believe that this participation is a major factor in our continuing success.

This school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

