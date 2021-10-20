(the project of M.C. Taylor) has announced the release of a holiday album, O Come All Ye Faithful, due out this Friday (Oct. 22) via Merge. Taylor has also shared a new song, “Grace,” one of several original tunes he has crafted for the album, which includes covers of songs by...
Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by My Morning Jacket, Hand Habits, Parquet Courts, Hiss Golden Messenger, La Luz, Marble Eyes, Elton John, John Coltrane and The Rolling Stones. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
Are releasing a new album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, this Friday via Atlantic. Now they have shared its third single, "Change." The six-minute song is about how hard it can be to truly change and move forward.
SASAMI (aka Los Angeles-based musician Sasami Ashworth) has announced the release of a new album titled Squeeze. It will be out on February 25 via Domino. Ashworth has also shared videos for two new singles: “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat,” and has announced a headlining U.S. tour for 2022. Jennifer Juniper Stratford directed the video for “The Greatest” and Andrew Thomas Huang (FKA twigs, Björk) both directed the “Skin a Rat” visual and shot the album’s cover art. Check out both videos, along with the album’s tracklist and cover, below.
Indie pop band Anna Sun initially began as a solo project from singer/songwriter Samantha Aneson, though the band has since expanded to a three-piece. Aneson joined up with bassist Andrew Shewaga and drummer Nikola Balać, her previous bandmates in Americana outfit Satin Nickel. Together the band pulls together a dreamy genre-fluid mix, taking inspiration from dream pop, indie rock, and emo. The band debuted with their first single, “Mine,” and today they’ve shared their latest effort, “Mr. Midnight” premiering with Under the Radar.
Has shared a new track titled "Unity." It is the official theme for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand.
To end out the week, we ask Marissa Nadler some questions about endings and death. Nadler’s new album, The Path of the Clouds, is out today via Sacred Bones and Bella Union. Nadler wrote and recorded the album during the pandemic and was partially inspired by binging reruns of Unsolved Mysteries as she “began to notice parallels between many of its stories and her own life,” as a press release puts it. On The Path of the Clouds she worked with various collaborators, including Mary Lattimore, Simon Raymonde (of Cocteau Twins and Lost Horizons and the head of Bella Union), multi-instrumentalist Milky Burgess, Jesse Chandler (Nadler’s piano teacher and a member of Mercury Rev and Midlake), Emma Ruth Rundle, and Black Mountain’s Amber Webber. Seth Manchester (Lingua Ignota, Battles, and Lightning Bolt) mixed the album. Nadler’s last album was 2018’s For My Crimes.
Neil Young and Crazy Horse have shared a new song “Heading West,” which will appear on their upcoming LP Barn, out Dec. 10. It’s a nostalgic look back at Young’s childhood, and his move from Ontario to Winnipeg after his parents divorce.
"What a great ride with the Horse on this one!" Young wrote on the Neil Young Archives. "[Guitar tech] Larry Cragg had my guitar sounding so alive… My mom and I travelled across the country together, heading west. She was on her way back home to start over. I was on my way there with her. Here's a song...
Parquet Courts have been a band on the cutting edge of the rock scene for a while now. Between Light Up Gold, Human Performance, and, most recently, Wide Awake!, these country-boys-turned-punks have amassed one of the most consistently good discographies of the past decade in a genre oft-called dead. Their success can be largely attributed to their balance of punk’s in-your-face ethos with catchy hooks, head-bobbing grooves, and well-timed hints of their western past.
Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has shared a live performance video of her new song "Madonna." It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Valentine, which will be out on November 5 via Matador. Watch the video below.
Akoya is utterly drenched in reverb, Morgane’s vocals bouncing off a luscious bassline and complimented by various dubby effects (including a Smoke City sample?), while InLove2 uses the titular refrain to lend focus to the mid-tempo house groove, washed out yet centre-stage. Unfortunately the opening track is not the best advertisement of what’s to come, as Hidden By Horizons never turns its promising moments into anything noteworthy.
Wilco have shared covers of two songs by The Beatles, “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Dig a Pony,” both originally from the sessions for their 1970 album Let it Be. The covers are being released as a part of Amazon Music’s month-long [RE]DISCOVER campaign in celebration of the reissue of Let it Be, which came out earlier this month. Listen to both covers below.
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we'll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
The October Assault tour Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers mounted with Bruce Springsteen was appropriately named. Grushecky, Springsteen and the band hit the road in October 1995, beginning with a show on the Boss's home turf of Asbury Park, N.J. They blitzed through five shows in five nights, finishing off the short run a few nights later in Chicago.
With the release of Young Thug’s new album Punk, Jeff Ihaza — who wrote Rolling Stone’s recent digital cover story on the Atlanta rapper — joins host Brian Hiatt on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to look back at Thug’s wildly influential career so far and examine the highs and lows of his new release.
The episode traces, step-by-step, how Young Thug changed the sound of hip-hop – while continually altering his own aesthetic approach along the way. And in the course of the conversation, Thug is compared to Elvis Presley, J.R.R. Tolkien, and the Joker...
It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
Carmine Appice had some choice words for “wimpy” acts, in particular The Go-Go’s, who have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The influential drummer — who’s best known for his work with Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and Rod Stewart — was asked in an interview with Forbes whether or not he cares about not being a Rock Hall inductee. He responded with the following:
Dave Grohl told Vulture in an interview published Tuesday that Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain considered replacing him as the band’s drummer. The subject came up when Craig Jenkins of Vulture asked Grohl about a piece by journalist Michael Azerrad that claimed that during the American tour for “In Utero,” Cobain was heard yelling in his hotel room about “firing” Grohl.
Last night (October 26th), America was formally introduced to the Italian rock band, Maneskin. Fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest win, the impressive quartet made their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing live from New York's Studio 6B, the group dazzled viewers with their hit-cover of the viral song “Begging.”
