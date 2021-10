For years, it was frowned upon to give gift certificates or cash to someone as a gift, something that was seen as lazy or thoughtless in certain social circles. But amid a global pandemic and the rise of digital shopping, something that was once reserved for college students or someone who lives far away has suddenly gone mainstream, according to Brett McLaughlin, chief technology officer at sticky.io – especially now that digital gifting allows for personalization.

RETAIL ・ 8 HOURS AGO