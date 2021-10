ACTON (CBS) — The Action Fire Department and Police Department came to the rescue of a rabbit in need on Thursday. According to the fire department, a rabbit was stuck in a fence on Nagog Park Drive. Firefighters and officers were able to remove the rabbit safely. An officer getting a rabbit out of a fence in Acton. (Photo Credit: Acton Fire Department) The rabbit was let back into the wild after it was untangled. An officer holding the rabbit before releasing it. (Photo Credit: Acton Fire Department) Great work by our Acton’s first responders!

ACTON, MA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO