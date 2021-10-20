Are Halloween activities safe with the Delta variant of COVID-19?

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the new COVID-19 variant, "Delta plus," is being carefully monitored by health officials. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed the new strain in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Oct. 24. When asked if…
Officials are keeping a close watch on a new descendant of the Delta variant of Covid that is causing a growing number of infections. Delta is the UK's dominant variant, but latest official data suggests 6% of Covid cases that have been genetically sequenced are of a new type. AY.4.2,...
Over the past year, the evolution of new, increasingly infectious variants of SARS-CoV-2 has fueled surges in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world. In the U.K., the Alpha variant caused a spike in infections during the winter of 2020, and the Delta variant caused another spike in the spring of 2021.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a Thursday Ohio Department of Health press conference, ODH Chief Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says we’re beginning to see a plateau in Delta Variant cases here in Ohio. However, even with this slowing, we’re still seeing high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. “Yesterday for example, the 24-hour difference in cases […]
Government watchdog Wirepoints is questioning what it sees as the federal government’s growing propensity for presenting the Delta variant as being even more dangerous for children than its own data and research suggests. “The actual number of kids staying in hospitals with either confirmed or suspected COVID topped out at...
NEW ORLEANS — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana continued to decline over the weekend, nearing levels seen before the Delta variant surged through the state. According to new figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health on Monday, there were 421 people hospitalized with the virus...
For the fourth straight week, Idaho’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has declined, which health officials believe may be an indication that the spread of the delta variant is on the wane in Idaho. For the week of Oct. 3, the most recent data available, 13.2% of the 41,458 recorded COVID-19...
INDIANAPOLIS — Three African lions at the Indianapolis Zoo have tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19, zoo officials announced Thursday. Zoo officials said the lions — females Zuri and Sukari, and male Enzi — tested positive on Oct. 14. The lions were tested when the females showed respiratory and digestive symptoms. The male lion, Enzi, had no symptoms, zoo officials said.
The summer towards early fall wave of the novel coronavirus took a massive toll on nurses in Florida's health system to a point where they are burnt out. A healthcare frontline worker hugs and comforts a patient in the Covid-19 ICU.Go Nakamura / AFP.
Professor Devi Sridhar, chair in global public health at the University of Edinburgh, told the RCGP annual conference that COVID-19 variants had been the 'main challenge of 2021' for most countries. She said that even New Zealand 'with all their sequencing, their tracing, their tech, were not able to eliminate...
A new poll by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, NPR and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health shows 38% of U.S. Households report facing serious financial problems in the past few months, amid the rise of the Delta variant. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President and CEO, Dr. Richard...
The results of a new CDC study into the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the delta variant shows good news. The study released Tuesday looked at the effectiveness of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine among teenagers at the height of the delta spread in real-world settings. “As we started seeing the...
Daily COVID-19 vaccinations are once again on the decline in Alabama with fewer than 5,000 doses administered per day in the past two weeks, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), down from 24,160 in one day at its August peak. It's not for a lack of potential recipients....
DETROIT — Michigan's fourth coronavirus surge, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, may be starting to retreat after more than three months of a steady rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The seven-day average of new daily cases fell to 3,210 on Monday — about 500 new daily cases...
The Delta 'Plus' COVID-19 Variant has been identified by health officials in the United Kingdom. The UK government made the announcement a few days ago,. The Delta variant sub-lineage known as Delta AY.4.2 was designated a Variant Under Investigation (VUI) by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on 20 October 2021 and has been given the official name VUI-21OCT-01.
Over the past several months, the Delta Variant of COVID-19 has pushed all other variants out of the state. In April 2021, the Alpha Variant made up 44.2 percent of the positive cases and the Iota Variant made up 40.5 percent of the positive cases in the state. Now, as of October 9, 2021, 99.7 percent of the positive cases in New York are the Delta Variant.
There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
Image via Lankenau Institute for Medical Research. Researchers at Wynnewood-based Lankenau Institute for Medical Research have developed a rapid diagnostic test to detect the Delta variant in COVID-19 patients they are calling “groundbreaking,” writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
