Part Time Learning Support Teacher (0.4 FTE)

 9 days ago
HMC Co-educational boarding and day school for students aged 11-18.

Learning Support Teacher, Part time (0.4)

As soon as possible

We currently have a vacancy for an effective and ambitious Learning Support Teacher who is committed to making a real difference to the lives of young people.

As well as being an excellent classroom practitioner who can teach across all age ranges (on both a one-to-one and small group basis), you should be passionate about supporting all students who need additional support in order to reach their full educational potential. This includes children with learning, emotional, behavioural or communication difficulties.

A key aspect of this role is identifying individual needs and being responsible for creating a safe, stimulating and supportive learning environment. You will be unwavering in your belief that with the right support and quality teaching, all students can succeed.

Leighton Park School is set in over sixty acres of beautiful parkland near to the heart of Reading. Leighton Park offers a distinctive atmosphere that creates achievement with values, character and community. Founded on Quaker principles, we seek to inspire each student to fulfil their academic and personal potential and be reflective, purposeful adults. We appoint candidates who will contribute and thrive in our vibrant community.

The school offers a supportive and professional workplace with excellent terms, conditions and benefits and a willingness to participate in extra-curricular life of our busy boarding school is essential.

To apply, please download an application pack from our website and email it via the button below.

Applicants are encouraged to apply at their earliest convenience as applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

The closing date for this role is Monday 8th November at midday with interviews scheduled for week commencing 15th November 2021

Leighton Park School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people, therefore the successful candidate will be required to undergo an enhanced DBS check as part of our recruitment process.

