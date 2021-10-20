CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover Supervisor - Part-time

 9 days ago

Pay: Actual salary of £14,707 (FTE £18,425)

Start Date: Immediate

About the role: Mascalls Academy has a fantastic opportunity to appoint a Cover Supervisor to join their dedicated team and to provide full support to the staff and students, starting as soon as possible. The successful candidates will ensure the good behaviour of our students and make sure that students engage in their learning during short-term absence of teachers. Cover work will be supplied wherever possible for you to use as a basis for the lessons and we will also determine your subject specialisms with you as a preference. Excellent interpersonal skills are required for this post as our successful candidates need to demonstrate that they can build good rapport with staff and students alike.

This post is ideal for graduates with an interest in developing a career in teaching as the experience you can gain from this is first-hand, the role could offer a route in teaching due to our outstanding relationship with the Kent and Medway Training hub, and also for those who may have had experience within the education sector beforehand. Please note that whilst previous experience within an education environment is desirable, full training will be provided for the successful candidate.

This is a permanent, full time position offering an actual salary of £14,707 based on 35 hours + Term Time + 1 week of inset.

Closing Date: 11/11/2021 at 23:45

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Working with us at Mascalls Academy: Mascalls Academy is a secondary school at the heart of the community and our small school model ensures that each and every student gets the personal support and challenge they need to reach their full potential. The academy is divided into four colleges – Shackleton, Earhart, Luther King and Marie Curie Sixth Form College each having their own personality and range of specialisms, allowing them to be unique.

Mascalls Academy is a high achieving institution. Our most recent Ofsted inspection notes “ambitious leadership has established an ethos where staff are committed to driving standards up”, that Mascalls is a “happy place to be” and that “staff feel valued”. Our judgement that we are a ‘Good’ school with ‘Outstanding’ leadership and behaviour is accurate. It is our vision to become ‘Outstanding’ in every category.

Mascalls Academy is a dynamic and exciting place to work and the fantastic leadership team are committed to making it great for people at all stages in their careers. Our building and facilities are a mix of designs with two new buildings being modern, light and airy giving the academy a unique and special character.

Being part of Leigh Academies Trust: As of 1st September 2021, our Trust will comprise 32 geographically organised academies (15 secondaries, 14 primaries and 2 special) educating 20,000 students, and employing 2,500 talented staff. The Trust is establishing four ‘clusters’ of academies: North West Kent; Central Kent; South East London; Medway. In addition, the Trust is responsible for one of the region’s biggest initial teaching training organisations, a large teaching school hub and is an accredited apprenticeship provider. Click here to view our future plans in our Vision 2025 document.

As part of Leigh Academies Trust you will have ample opportunity to collaborate with your peers both within the academy and across the whole Trust. This is an important part of our vision as we know through experience that we perform better when we work together. You are supported to undertake regular self-development to continue your professional development and hopefully progress further within the organisation.

Our commitment to safeguarding: Leigh Academies Trust and all of our academies are committed to ensuring the highest levels of safeguarding and promoting the welfare of our pupils, and we expect all our staff and volunteers to share this commitment. We adopt a fair, robust and consistent recruitment process across all academies and business units. All offers of employment are subject to an Enhanced DBS check, references, and where applicable, a prohibition from teaching check.

Our commitment to equality and diversity: As a Trust we are passionate about diversity and recognise that as individuals, we all bring something unique to the role regardless of any protected characteristics which is why we treat all of our people equally, without compromise. We are committed to providing equality and fairness throughout our recruitment and employment practices and not to discriminate on any grounds.

Based on the quality and quantity of applications received, Leigh Academies Trust reserves the right to close this vacancy sooner than the specified closing date. Applicants will be notified of this where possible. Therefore, early applications are encouraged.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

