Lane 8 has come through with the very first single off his recently announced, upcoming studio album!. The Colorado-based melodic house mastermind has shared “Reviver,” the title track for his forthcoming project. Lane 8 claimed this was the most dancefloor-focused album of his career, and so far, the lead single is staying true to that statement. “Reviver” is a euphoric, synth-heavy track that will lift your spirits as well as move your body. The next Lane 8 studio album,Reviver, is set for release on January 21.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO