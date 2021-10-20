CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

5 Lighting Mistakes That Might Be Hurting Your Home Sale

By Adrienne Jordan
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know the feeling of walking into a store or office, and the harsh fluorescent lights in it almost make you squint? The type of lighting in a room makes a huge impact on how you experience it, which is why it’s wise to give thought to the way your home...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

10 genius ways to keep your house warm without paying for heating

With energy prices soaring, and many households worrying about their usage, you are probably wondering if it's possible to make your home warmer without turning up the heating… Michael Reading at Housetastic has 10 cost-effective ways to heat your home without paying for more gas – and the tips are genius!
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

Revealed: The items guests look at first when they enter your home

A new study from Confused.com has revealed the things guests notice most when they visit our homes. The research uses eye-tracking technology to pinpoint the areas of each room in the house that are the most eye-catching, and hold our gaze the longest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of time...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove Lighting#Under Cabinet Lighting#Track Lighting#Ambient Lighting#Light Fixture#Urban Cowboy
BHG

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to Interior Designers

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to In. While it's true that interior design is never really complete, it can also feel impossible to get started amidst our busy lives. Between school drop-offs, long hours at the office, or simply the fear of getting it wrong, there are so many reasons why decorating our homes doesn't top the priority list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Racine County Eye

The Best Design Ideas for Any Small Bedroom

Small rooms (bedrooms in particular) are some of the hardest areas to decorate. No matter what you put into the space, you always have to be aware of how it interacts with the room and how much space it takes up. These factors alone will limit a lot of the furniture that you can place in your living area. To help you get around these problems, here are some of the best design ideas for any small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Comfy Lounge Chair Is Washable, Stain Resistant, and Everything I Ever Dreamed Of

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’d walked into my living room six months ago, it would have been clear that something was missing. I had a couch, a coffee table, and houseplants, but there was also this big empty space with nothing in it. A space I wanted to use for additional seating, but I was having the hardest time picking a seat. There were a lot of chairs that could have worked, but none really fit what I envisioned. So when the innovative home furniture brand Levity asked if I wanted to test out one of their chairs, I figured maybe it was fate trying to get me out of my head. And once I learned that the covers for The Classic Lounge Chair are machine washable (!!), I knew I had to give it a fair try.
HOME & GARDEN
Esquire

Amazon's Massive Sale on Area Rugs Is One for the Ages

You might want to take a seat first, or at least have a cold glass of water nearby, in case you physically react to this Brobdingnagian—yeah, that’s the only suitable adjective—sale on rugs happening on Amazon right now. Though Amazon is officially calling it an "up to 30 percent off" sale, it doesn’t take a lot of digging to spot 40 percent, 50 percent, 60 percent, and even 70 percent discounts splashed across the majority of rugs in a plethora of colors, styles, and sizes.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Bed Bath & Beyond Has Unbelievable Deals On Furniture Must-Haves

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You probably shop Bed Bath & Beyond for all your kitchen supplies and home décor needs — from cookware sets and air fryers to curtains and areas rugs. But they’re also an amazing source of stylish and durable furniture. From now until the end of October, they’re offering up to 33 percent off select furniture, just in time for holiday entertaining. From big ticket items such as beds and sofas to accent tables and shelving units (because everyone needs more storage space!), you’ll find great deals to make Home Sweet Home even cozier as cool weather sets in.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Blah Bedroom Breaks Free of Beige with a Fresh Tropical-Inspired Redo

Moving to a new place is expensive, especially when you’re buying that new place. After spending that much money, it’s common for aesthetic projects to take a backseat for a while. Sidrah Hammad (@thepoorsophisticate) can relate — after she bought her first home three years ago, “we had no budget to decorate,” she says. So a plain mattress on the floor was her bed for that time. “I would simply change bedding to make myself happy,” she says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

A Furniture Flipper’s Denver Home Is Full of Fabulous Budget Furniture Facelifts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Leslie Jarrett and Sean Jarrett, two kids, and a baby on the way. Formerly a high school math teacher, Leslie Jarrett is now a furniture flipper, totally transforming old and unloved pieces of furniture. “My passion for furniture flipping started in college when I needed a dresser and I didn’t have a lot of money to spend, so I found one in the garbage to give it a new life,” Leslie begins. “Since then, I’ve loved the hunt for quality and unique pieces to fill my home. Once I ran out of space in my own home I started to flip pieces to sell through Facebook Marketplace and Instagram: @wonderfullymadebyleslie.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

These Reusable Storage Containers Replaced My Plastic Baggie Habit and Cleaned Up My Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While I always make sure to recycle what I can, use energy-efficient light bulbs, and never keep the water running too long, I haven’t quite mastered the art of making my home plastic-free (or at least, as much as is reasonably possible). I know I could bring my own grocery bags to the store and wash my plastic baggies so they get more than one use, and I have to admit that the guilt I feel over my consumption is very real, especially when it comes to storage. I knew that swapping out said Ziplocs and Tupperware for durable, more eco-friendly storage pieces was one small step in my quest toward a life with just that much less plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy