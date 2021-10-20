Adele enjoys a courtside date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

Khloe Kardashian said that if it’s up to her, she’d have another child and give daughter True Thompson the chance to be a big sister. Mom-of-one Khloe Kardashian, 37, recently said on Twitter that she would still like to have at least one more child. Khloe’s parental confession came on Wednesday, October 13 after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum tweeted about 3-year-old daughter True Thomson, whom she shares with on again/off again beau Tristan Thompson. “How is my baby getting so grown on me ,” Khloe wrote, alongside four sad-face emojis. That sparked a fan to reply, “Time for another” with a smirking-face emoji — and Khloe subsequently agreed with her follower’s remark.
