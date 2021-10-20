CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele enjoys a courtside date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

Cover picture for the articleAdele and her boyfriend Rich Paul stepped out for another courtside date night Tuesday night. The 33-year-old singer and the 39-year-old sports agent took in a Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors game at the...

