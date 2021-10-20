Adele enjoys a courtside date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is serious about her courtside looks. While the majority of sports fans opt for their favorite player’s jersey and style it with just jeans and sneakers, Adele reaches for her most elevated pieces like dresses and matching sets. (She and Kendall Jenner have this in common as the model, too, loves to dress up for sporting events.) The singer is leading the style charge right now at the start of the NBA season. Just take a peek at Adele’s leather outfit and Louis Vuitton coat, which she wore to a basketball game on Oct. 19. (She watched the Golden State Warriors play against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.)

