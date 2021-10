After a long hot summer, cooler temps are ushering in a burst of color, open cider mills, evenings spent by the fire, and flavorful fall brews. Breweries around Detroit are creating malt-forward seasonal beers that pair perfectly with the last few days on the patio. This fall‘s offerings gravitate toward toasted and darker malt. And, of course, there’s some pumpkin spice. If you can’t find them on store shelves or at a local restaurant taps, try going straight to the brewery. Grab a pint of one of these seasonals and tell us in the comments your favorites that we must sip!

