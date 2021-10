If the Toronto Blue Jays are serious about improving for a 2022 run, they need to find a trade partner for Randal Grichuk. The Toronto Blue Jays are determined to get better. Despite missing the Wild Card spot by a single game, they should be focused solely on winning the AL East. In order to do that, their determination will have to bear fruit. There are a few spots the club could look to for improvements. The bullpen is one. The rotation could lose a couple important pieces and an everyday third baseman is needed. However, if they are going to get better, they need to figure out how to have Randal Grichuk playing elsewhere.

