Ever more risk-on

Yields curves in major Developed markets flattened yesterday on growth concerns. As central banks turn hawkish and adjust short-term policy rates higher, it is impacting growth expectations. While long-term nominal yields have dropped, inflation expectations are unchanged, pushing long-term real rates lower. US 10y yield has dropped to 1.55% from highs around 1.68%. Commodities in general are weak. Crude prices are down 4%. The UK budget yesterday was the expansionary extending stimulus to worst-hit sectors and lower-income segments of the population. The Pound dropped as the policy was seen as inflationary. The focus today will be on the ECB monetary policy. The market is pricing in a rate hike by the ECB by end of 2022. The ECB may try and push back against those expectations. It may signal the end of exceptional pandemic era bond-buying but communicate that it should not be seen as the end of accommodation. US Q3 GDP estimate and Jobless claims data due today.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO