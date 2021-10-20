Ever more risk-on

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleS&P 500 keeps grinding higher, beyond 4,520 towards fresh ATHs. The VIX is approaching 15, and that means some volatility is likely to return as the current lull won‘t last indefinitely. Yields are steadily rising again, in line with my prior thesis of a summer lull followed by renewed march higher...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Fears of central banks moves dominate ahead of US GDP

Asian equities remain pressured amid hopes of monetary policy tightening, challenges to growth. US stimulus expectations fail to recall bulls amid Sino-American tussles. RBA refrains from intervention despite firmer yields, Debelle cites inflation fears. US GDP eyed to confirm Fed tapering tantrums, ECB on the watcher’s list too. Asia-Pacific markets...
STOCKS
thepaypers.com

Paying with cryptocurrencies: now more opportune than ever

Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io, explains to The Paypers why cryptocurrencies have such a great potential as a legitimate payments service. 2020 may officially go down as the year where cryptocurrencies gained mainstream legitimacy and credibility. Due to the pandemic-induced financial fluctuations, people started moving into cryptocurrencies, and especially Bitcoin as a store-of-value. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The potential of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate payments service is immense.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Gold#Gdp#Inflation#Stock Prices#Treasury#Fed
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Remains At Risk Of More Downsides

USD/CHF started a fresh decline from well above 0.9300. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.9280 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD could gain pace if there is a close above 1.1650. GBP/USD is showing positive signs above 1.3750 and 1.3780. USD/CHF Technical Analysis. The US Dollar...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

BoJ cuts growth, price forecasts, keeps policy steady

Yields curves in major Developed markets flattened yesterday on growth concerns. As central banks turn hawkish and adjust short-term policy rates higher, it is impacting growth expectations. While long-term nominal yields have dropped, inflation expectations are unchanged, pushing long-term real rates lower. US 10y yield has dropped to 1.55% from highs around 1.68%. Commodities in general are weak. Crude prices are down 4%. The UK budget yesterday was the expansionary extending stimulus to worst-hit sectors and lower-income segments of the population. The Pound dropped as the policy was seen as inflationary. The focus today will be on the ECB monetary policy. The market is pricing in a rate hike by the ECB by end of 2022. The ECB may try and push back against those expectations. It may signal the end of exceptional pandemic era bond-buying but communicate that it should not be seen as the end of accommodation. US Q3 GDP estimate and Jobless claims data due today.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Fed Official Sees Risks of More Persistent Inflation

A Federal Reserve official warned in a speech Wednesday night of growing risks that supply-chain disruptions could keep inflation elevated for longer than forecasters have anticipated. While monthly inflation readings should decline from high rates observed in the spring, “I still see a material risk that supply-related pricing pressures could...
BROOKINGS, SD
FXStreet.com

Gold and stocks keep rallying

US broad-market indexes such as S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still near all-time highs, supported by robust corporate earnings. Microsoft, Google, Coca-Cola, and McDonald’s have beat analysts’ estimates this week. Today, we expect earnings from Apple, Amazon, and MasterCard. Look at these amazing movements!. The Bank of Japan left the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil raises dividend by a penny, to boost the implied yield to nearly 5.5%

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by a penny, to 88 cents a share from 87 cents. The new dividend will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 12. The stock slumped 2.5% in afternoon trading, amid a broad slump in energy stocks as crude oil futures shed 2.3%. Based on current stock prices, Exxon Mobil's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 5.48%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF of 3.75% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.32%. Exxon Mobil's new implied yield would make it the eighth-highest yielding stock in the S&P 500. There had been some question as to whether Exxon Mobil would raise its dividend or not this year, with Chief Executive Darren Woods assuring investors in July that the oil giant feels a "very strong commitment" toward a reliable and growing dividend.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD to see further gains towards the 0.7315 mark – Westpac

NZD/USD spent the past week consolidating. Yield spreads, sentiment, and commodities are all supporting NZD/USD. The week ahead target is 0.7315, in the opinion of economists at Westpac. “A break above 0.7220 would signal a move to 0.7315, and eventually to 0.7465 by year-end.”. “NZ-US yield spreads continue to rise....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD jumps on worse than expected US economic growth report, pierces 1.3800

GBP/USD approaches 1.3800 on broad US dollar selling across the board. US economy slows its growing pace, but inflation keeps rising. Fed’s favorite inflation measure rose by 4.5%, lower than the 6.1% of the previous quarter. The GBP/USD rises sharply during the New York session, above the 1.3800 figure, trading...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures reclaim the $1,800-an-ounce mark

Gold futures climbed Thursday to reclaim the $1,800 mark. Prices for the metal got a lift as third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data missed expectations, easing concerns of a quicker liftoff in U.S. interest rates, said Chris Gaffney, president of World Markets at TIAA Bank. "Gold is widely seen as an inflation hedge, and rising inflation expectations should lend support to the price of precious metals." The GDP miss will help justify Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's arguments that "the economy is not in danger of overheating and interest rates will remain very accommodative for the foreseeable future." December gold rose $3.80, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,802.60 an ounce, the first most-active contract finish above $1,800 since Monday.
BUSINESS

