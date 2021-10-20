Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to murder charges and apologizes for Parkland high school massacre

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men face attempted murder charges in connection with an East Baltimore shooting that sent a woman to the hospital, authorities said Wednesday. Tony Foster Jr., 25, and Jamel Phillips, 23, are being held on felony charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Aug. 28 near Bank and South Clinton streets, police said. Officers called to the scene that morning found a 52-year-old woman shot in the temple and forearm. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The victim told police she was shot after a man came up to her and demanded her purse. Afterward, she said, he hopped into a getaway vehicle waiting nearby. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives zeroed in on Foster and Phillips as potential suspects the case. Phillips was arrested Sept. 15 and Foster was taken into custody Oct. 20, police said. The pair will remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.

