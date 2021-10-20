CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to murder charges and apologizes for Parkland high school massacre

By Eric Levenson, Amanda Watts, Jason Hanna, CNN
WSMV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who carried out the massacre of students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, pleaded guilty in a Florida courtroom Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Cruz faces a minimum of life...

www.wsmv.com

