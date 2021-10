The euro rallied a bit on Wednesday as we continue to hang around the 1.16 level. This is an area that has been important multiple times, and I think it is worth paying attention to as it remains a bit of a magnet for price. The euro continues to struggle against the US dollar in relation to so many of the other currencies that I follow, and it makes the euro look rather weak. If the US dollar suddenly takes off in strength, this will be one of the first places you see it happen.

CURRENCIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO