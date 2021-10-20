SimpleNexus recognized for a third year as one of Utah’s fastest-growing companies in three independent rankings
LEHI, Utah, Oct 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has been highlighted in three lists honoring 2021’s fastest-growing Utah companies: Utah Business magazine’s Fast 50, UtahValley360 BusinessQ magazine’s UV50 and MountainWest Capital Network’s Utah...californianewswire.com
Comments / 0