Oxford Man Charged with Embezzlement

With a personal fortune that is flirting with $300 billion, the Tesla CEO — the richest person on earth — has been attacking a Democratic proposal to tax the assets of billionaires like him. The idea behind the Democratic plan is to use revenue from a billionaires tax to help...
Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.
President Biden announced a new $1.75 trillion framework for a social spending plan in Congress to go along with the bipartisan infrastructure plan. The president admitted "no one got everything they wanted," but praised the compromise reached and what the legislation could accomplish.Oct. 28, 2021.
(CNN) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats on Thursday "don't embarrass" President Joe Biden by voting down a $1 trillion infrastructure bill amid Biden's trip overseas, a warning that underscores the high stakes of the moment for the divided party as the President's agenda hangs in the balance. House...
Human remains found earlier this month in a southern California desert have been confirmed Thursday to be Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old New Jersey woman who went missing in June, the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department said. Cho disappeared during a cross-country trip to California and was last seen in Yucca...
Alec Baldwin has resurfaced in a quaint town in Vermont just days after the on-set "Rust" shooting, leaving local business owners in shock. Chris Stannard, the owner of The Italian Market of Manchester told Fox News in an interview on Thursday that Baldwin, 63, was, in fact, on foot in Manchester Center, Vermont on Monday picking up a food order from Cristos Pizza and Pasta, just a few businesses away from his.
A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
