CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford Man Charged with Embezzlement

hottytoddy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oxford man was arrested Monday on a charge of embezzlement. According to...

www.hottytoddy.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Lafayette County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcsd
Fox News

Alec Baldwin resurfaces in Vermont after 'Rust' shooting, stuns local business owner: 'My jaw dropped'

Alec Baldwin has resurfaced in a quaint town in Vermont just days after the on-set "Rust" shooting, leaving local business owners in shock. Chris Stannard, the owner of The Italian Market of Manchester told Fox News in an interview on Thursday that Baldwin, 63, was, in fact, on foot in Manchester Center, Vermont on Monday picking up a food order from Cristos Pizza and Pasta, just a few businesses away from his.
VERMONT STATE
CBS News

Jury awards $10 million to White hospital executive who claimed discrimination

A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy