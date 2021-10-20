CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rich: Roadside trash

Douglas County Sentinel
 8 days ago

My parents, having grown up Appalachian poor, were always careful about saving things they could use again. And milk jugs that could be used for toting water (or saving it if an ice or snow storm was coming). Sometimes Mama would cut the top of the jug off, fill it with...

www.douglascountysentinel.com

103.3 WJOD

Ditched Trash Containers for These Folks!

We Like our Prizes Just A Little on the Trashy Side!. We received a windfall here at WJOD. Some extra trash cans appeared on our lawn over the summer. We don't know for certain how or why they ended up here, but we suspect the change to automated trash pick-up in Asbury had something to do with it. So we decided to share the wealth, and give a few away on Facebook.
ASBURY, IA
daviessky.org

2022 Trash for Cash Program

Beginning November 1, 2021, Daviess County Fiscal Court will accept applications for the 2022 “Trash for Cash” program. “This is a fundraising opportunity for churches, youth organizations, civic groups, and other not-for-profits in our community,” said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. “Volunteers are able to raise money for their organization while helping to keep our county roads clear of litter and debris.”
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
capecod.com

Trash Bash Returns In Person

ORLEANS – Nauset Disposal will host its annual community fundraiser, Trash Bash, on Friday October 22. The event will take place in person at Nauset Disposal’s Orleans location at 3 Rayber Road from 5:30 to 11 pm. The event will feature live music, dinner and drinks, and prizes provided by...
ORLEANS, MA
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
#Summer Garden#Mason
thewashingtondailynews.com

Local Mexican restaurant closes after seven years of business

The owners of El Charrito in Washington announced Tuesday that the Mexican restaurant has closed permanently after nearly seven years of business. “Dear friends it is with great sadness that we have decided El Charrito will not reopen its doors for business,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads. “As you can imagine this was not an easy decision to make, but these have truly been trying times for us. We can’t thank you enough for all your support, for your kind words of encouragement, and for always rooting for us. Thank you for almost 7 years of making us a part of your special days whether it be a Birthday, Valentine’s, Mother’s day, first dates, and everything in between.”
WASHINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
KATC News

Local distillery "dumps" first barrels of whiskey

J.T. Meleck Distillery is now making another spirit for people to enjoy. The distillery, known for its vodka, is adding rice whiskey to its inventory. The rice whiskey has been aging for more than four years; the first "dumping" of the 30-gallon oak barrels took place Monday, so the whiskey can be bottled.
DRINKS
cbs12.com

17 families in same Okeechobee neighborhood face eviction

Seveteen elderly couples, who all live within the same Okeechobee neighborhood, tell CBS12 News that they are being forced to move from their RV Park after a rent fee increase kicked in, in the middle of the pandemic. Denise Sawyer: "What was your reaction when you got the eviction notice?"
OKEECHOBEE, FL
seiu73.org

Emergency Rental Assistance Information

IF YOU’RE A RENTER HAVING TROUBLE PAYING YOUR RENT, UTILITIES, OR OTHER HOUSING COSTS – HELP MAY BE AVAILABLE!. Millions of renters are struggling to make monthly payments, face rental debt or are in jeopardy of losing housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.1 As eviction moratoriums are being lifted across the country, state and local programs are taking applications from renters to distribute money from the Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program in their own communities. ERA programs were created to help renters cover their housing-related costs and remain housed during the pandemic. These programs have distributed more than 1.4 million payments to households, totaling more than $7.7 billion to support the housing stability of vulnerable renters.2.
HOUSE RENT
mountainhousecsd.org

Holiday Trash Schedule

There will not be residential garbage collection service on Thanksgiving Day. Regular Thursday and Friday service will be delayed one day. For example, Thursday service will be delayed to Friday.
POLITICS
Scranton Times

Wall Street trailer trash

For the last 20 years, I have thrived in a mobile home community. I loved where I live — right up until Wall Street bought the park and threatened the well-being of myself, my neighbors, and my family.
ECONOMY
Only In Pennsylvania

The 30-Inch Pizza At Mama Lena’s II In Pennsylvania Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

A really good, piping hot pizza always hits the spot, especially when hunger gnaws at our stomach. If you’ve ever downed a whole pizza – and savored every single bite – you know just how filling (and delicious) pizza can be. Once you take a bite of the massive 30-inch pizza pie at Mama Lena’s […] The post The 30-Inch Pizza At Mama Lena’s II In Pennsylvania Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
El Campo Leader-News

No trash dumping, says city

Tree limbs and bagged grass clippings were dumped at the El Campo sewer plant two days after city council addressed concerns over lingering brush piles on streets. Cutting, bundling and tying brush isn’t an option, council said during its Monday session. It’s the only way new trash company Texas Disposal Systems will pick it up, and then only if collection is scheduled.
EL CAMPO, TX
Only In Michigan

These 7 Roadside Restaurants Around Detroit Are Worth Stopping For

Are you searching for unique roadside restaurants near Detroit that offer fantastic fare, top-notch service, and welcoming vibes that will make you feel right at home? We’ve got you covered. When you make a stop at any of these seven spectacular eateries within driving distance of the Motor City, you’ll feel like you’ve uncovered a hidden roadside treasure. Get ready for a laid-back and lovely dining experience.
DETROIT, MI

