Whittemore Park Phase 1 Construction Complete

Ribbon cutting for Marchant Way & Pismo Ave at Atascadero Lake including New Friends of Atascadero Lake signage. – The City of Atascadero recently completed reconstruction of the 2021 F-14 roadwork segment that includes Marchant Way, Pismo Avenue and a portion around Atascadero Lake. This work began in early September, including milling the existing asphalt, grading, importing base and roadway paving. New asphalt berms were also installed, along with a reconstructed pathway along the lake to limit pathway erosion. While the major roadway rehabilitation work has been completed, several minor items, such as striping, are still to be finished. Such remaining work on all 2021 F-14 streets will be done at one time, with completion expected in the next two to three weeks.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO