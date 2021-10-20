CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittemore Park Phase 1 Construction Complete

arlingtonma.gov
 8 days ago

The Town invites the Arlington community to attend a reopening event to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of the Whittemore Park Revitalization Project on Monday, October 25 at 9:30 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will be held on Tuesday, October 26 at 3:00 p.m....

www.arlingtonma.gov

