Mumbai [India], October 16 (ANI): T20 extravaganza takes center-stage as another edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup dawns over the horizon. Cricket fans across the country would be thrilled to know that for the very first time in the history of ICC tournaments, all the warm-up matches are being produced and will be made available to them. Disney Hotstar will live stream all the warm-up matches of the top 8 teams along with the main event matches which are slated to start from October 17.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO