What Goes Into $1 Of Rent? What Landlords Wish Renters Knew

Apopka has a red-hot property market – both in terms of home purchasing and rentals. The Orlando Business Journal has highlighted yet another acquisition for the development of mixed-use residential lots, this time with $4.6 million being put down, just off Roosevelt Nichols Park. With more properties flying up, renters might be interested to see if they can get a better deal or perhaps move to a better area of the city. With that in mind, it’s worth taking a look at how the Apopka renter’s experience has developed, and what to expect in the city in terms of renter’s rights and the cost of living.

APOPKA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO