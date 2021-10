Check out these must-do events to enjoy with your family to get your scare on. 1. The Utica Zoo Spooktacular Harvest Festival returns this year for tricks, treats, crafts, and candy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24. Enjoy trick-or-treat stations, food trucks, animals on walkabout, and new this year – the Twisted Fairy Tail Trail. This is an all-ages event and costumes are encouraged. The cost to participate in Spooktacular activities is $4 plus zoo admission. For more information, go to https://www.uticazoo.org/spooktacular/

UTICA, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO