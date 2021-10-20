CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulumi Adds Registry to Share Secure IaC Code

By Mike Vizard
devops.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePulumi this week added a public registry to its portfolio that makes it easier to discover packages that have been created using its tools to manage infrastructure-as-code (IaC). Joe Duffy, Pulumi CEO, said the Pulumi Registry will make it simpler for DevOps teams to share and reuse IaC tools...

