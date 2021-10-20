Pulumi Adds Registry to Share Secure IaC Code

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021-- Cloud Engineering leader Pulumi today released a public Registry that enables developers and infrastructure teams to apply “share and reuse” software principles to the modern cloud. Through this developer-first approach, Pulumi now brings the full benefits of a software supply chain (e.g., dependency management, versioning, auditing, etc.) to cloud software. The Registry gives teams the ability to discover and share Pulumi Packages, providing everything needed to build, deploy, and manage applications and infrastructure with industry-standard languages. This living collection of cloud and SaaS integrations and cloud architecture implementations, with best practices built-in, make cloud infrastructure as easy to consume as software packages from popular repositories like npm.
