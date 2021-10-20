CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Solar energy most powerful tool world to combat climate crisis: John Kerry

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Solar energy is at the heart of the urgent climate action, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry noted at the Fourth General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance's (ISA) as he urged nations to take dramatic action to keep the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature...

TheConversationCanada

How Canada can leave 83 per cent of its oil in the ground and build strong new economies

Burning coal, oil and natural gas accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. If we are to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C, more than 83 per cent of Canada’s oil reserves must stay underground. Yet the newly re-elected Liberal government, which has put climate change policy at the centre of its agenda, is planning a long life for fossil fuels. Instead of keeping them in ground, the Liberals have committed to capping and reducing emissions from the sector and then offsetting any remaining emissions by 2050. This would...
The Independent

John Kerry delivers speech on climate crisis ahead of Cop26

John Kerry, the first US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, is delivering remarks at the London School of Economics on Thursday morning. The diplomat, who previously served as US secretary of state, is in England as he continues ongoing discussions with counterparts from the People’s Republic of China on efforts to address the climate crisis.
Utility Scale Solar Market Looking ahead | Mortenson, Sun Power Corporation, Blattner Energy

The ' Utility Scale Solar market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Utility Scale Solar derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Utility Scale Solar market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Nuclear Technology Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Areva, Rosatom, Fluor

Nuclear technology is a technology that involves the nuclear reactions of atomic nuclei. Among the notable nuclear technologies are nuclear reactors, nuclear medicine, and nuclear weapons. Thirteen countries in 2020 produced at least one-quarter of their electricity from nuclear. France gets around three-quarters of its electricity from nuclear energy, Slovakia and Ukraine get more than half from nuclear, whilst Hungary, Belgium, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Finland, and the Czech Republic get one-third or more. South Korea normally gets more than 30% of its electricity from nuclear, while in the USA, UK, Spain, Romania, and Russia about one-fifth of electricity is from nuclear. The first commercial nuclear power stations started operation in the 1950s. Nuclear energy now provides about 10% of the world's electricity from about 445 power reactors. Nuclear is the world's second-largest source of low-carbon power (29% of the total in 2018).
Ahead of Climate Conference, Kerry Says Stakes Could Not Be Higher

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry spoke in London Thursday ahead of next week's climate summit in Glasgow, saying that addressing the climate crisis is the only choice, and the cost of not doing so is far greater than the cost of taking action. Kerry said the effects of climate change...
AFP

China submits new climate plan days before COP26 summit

China on Thursday submitted a renewed emissions cutting plan that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030 but which experts said stopped short of the radical decarbonisation required of the world's largest polluter. Beijing's new submission to the United Nations, just days before the COP26 climate summit, confirmed its goal to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and slash its emissions intensity -- the amount of emissions per unit of economic output -- by more than 65 percent. Analysts said these amounted to minor improvements on China's existing plan and were far from sufficient from the country responsible for more than a quarter of all carbon pollution. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions in order to limit temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius and to strive for a safer 1.5-C warming cap.
AFP

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

Congressional Democrats accused the petroleum industry of paying lip service to climate change Thursday, releasing an analysis that showed little effort by oil majors to advance green policies in Washington. A memo prepared ahead of Thursday's hearing with Big Oil chief executives said the industry -- while professing to support the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing -- has done virtually no lobbying in Washington to enact policies consistent with those goals. "The companies appear to be using their praise of the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing to bolster their own public image while they continue to produce billions of barrels of fossil fuel and invest in new oil and gas extraction -- actions that are making the climate crisis worse," said an eight-page memo from the House Oversight Committee. For example, ExxonMobil reported only one instance of lobbying on the Paris Agreement between 2015 and 2021, while lobbying 74 times against a bill to repeal tax breaks and 36 times on US tax cuts approved in 2017.
China to hit peak emissions by 2030 under newly updated climate policies ahead of Cop26

China has published its updated climate policies immediately ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.Amid fears the world’s most polluting nation would fail to update its existing commitments to rein in emissions, the updated plans formalise pledges the country has already made, but offer little that is new.These include the country’s 2060 net zero target, which was announced in September 2020, and a new confirmation that the country will seek to hit peak emissions by 2030, rather than around that date, as it had previously suggested.In the introduction to a statement setting out the country’s formal “nationally determined contributions”, however,...
TheConversationAU

Australia’s net-zero plan fails to tackle our biggest contribution to climate change: fossil fuel exports

The Morrison government’s eleventh hour commitment to net zero by 2050 is a monumental failure. Critics rightly point out the government’s plan involves no increase to Australia’s 2030 climate target, no new funding or policies and few concrete details of how reductions will be achieved – except a heavy reliance on technological solutions not yet invented. What we do know is not encouraging. The questionable focus on subsidising technologies such as carbon capture and storage seems designed to allow the fossil fuel industry to keep operating for decades to come. There is also no detail on how the promised jobs...
Physics World

Fusion industry predicts electricity generation by the 2030s

Most private fusion companies expect fusion power to be supplying electricity to the grid in the 2030s. That is according to the first-ever report on the state of the fusion industry, which has been published today by the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). The report – The Global Fusion Industry in 2021 – also finds that private fusion endeavours have received over $1.8bn of funding since the 1990s.
GreenBiz

When an energy crisis collides with the climate crisis

This article originally was published on Climate and Capital Media and is reprinted with permission. In the multi-trillion-dollar energy transition, as Sherlock Holmes would say, the game is afoot. As large amounts of money shift to ESG and sustainability, some hedge funds have been snapping up shares in fossil fuel...
