Solar energy most powerful tool world to combat climate crisis: John Kerry

Nuclear technology is a technology that involves the nuclear reactions of atomic nuclei. Among the notable nuclear technologies are nuclear reactors, nuclear medicine, and nuclear weapons. Thirteen countries in 2020 produced at least one-quarter of their electricity from nuclear. France gets around three-quarters of its electricity from nuclear energy, Slovakia and Ukraine get more than half from nuclear, whilst Hungary, Belgium, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Finland, and the Czech Republic get one-third or more. South Korea normally gets more than 30% of its electricity from nuclear, while in the USA, UK, Spain, Romania, and Russia about one-fifth of electricity is from nuclear. The first commercial nuclear power stations started operation in the 1950s. Nuclear energy now provides about 10% of the world's electricity from about 445 power reactors. Nuclear is the world's second-largest source of low-carbon power (29% of the total in 2018).
