Please Enable JavaScript

Cincinnati CityBeat
 8 days ago

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Is One of the Top 50 Cities for Vampires

Sink your teeth into this: Cincinnati is full of vampires. Ok, maybe not actual vampires. But apparently, we do have the kinds of things that would help a bloodsucker feel at home outside of a Sunnydale hellmouth. National yard-care service Lawn Love recently shared a new study that dives into...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

25 Cincinnati Brunch Spots Worth Getting Out of Bed For

Whether it's a hungover weekend morning or a trip out with your kids or both, there are many brunch spots to enjoy around Cincinnati. The Queen City is full of all types of brunch spots, from greasy to boozy to healthy, there is a weekend breakfast stop for you. So...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Offers 'Hall'-O-Ween Activities This Month

It may be the off-season, but the Cincinnati Reds still want to scare up a good time. This month, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame is celebrating "Hall"-O-Ween with Halloween-themed activities. Through Oct. 30, the Hall has opened its "haunted" theater to visitors during regular museum hours. In addition, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Days of Halloween: Day Two — Ghost Hunting

What is a Halloween season without a good haunting? You could wait for a spirit to come to you, or you could be proactive and seek some out with these three guided ghost tours. Maggy McDonel. There are just 11 days until Halloween, and CityBeat is giving you some spooky...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Comedian Dave Chappelle Plans Cincinnati 'Untitled' Screening and Performance as Anti-Trans Accusations Continue

Comedian and Ohio resident Dave Chappelle is bringing his Untitled documentary to Cincinnati next month. Chappelle's documentary revolves around performing outdoors in Yellow Springs during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It also addresses the local activism that occurred in the rural town after white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, a Black man, last summer (Chauvin later was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter).
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Days of Halloween: Day Five — Magic Supplies Restock

There are just 8 days until Halloween, and CityBeat is giving you some spooky inspiration for how to get into the haunted holiday spirit. Come back to citybeat.com each day for new Halloween tips. Before the spooking can commence, witches and wizards and other magical practitioners must make sure their...
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Days of Halloween: Day Seven — Haunted House Stop

There are just five days until Halloween, and CityBeat is giving you some spooky inspiration for how to get into the haunted holiday spirit. Come back to citybeat.com each day for new Halloween tips. A Halloween season is not complete without a trip to a haunted house (unless you're too...
CINCINNATI, OH

