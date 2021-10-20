CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Outdoors: Scheurer recovers massive bear in abandoned well

APG of Wisconsin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStevie Scheurer of Rice Lake shot a more than 600 pound black bear earlier this month that included an eventful search and rescue to retrieve. On Oct. 11 with the bear hunting season ending the following...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 39

lorac c.
6d ago

I am not a hunter. nor do I believe in hunting for just sport. hunting to eat and survive is a different thing all together. animals are important to the earth and life in general.

Reply(2)
7
Willam J
7d ago

The problem is there are too many people. Suburbs are growing like spreading cancer. Maybe we should have Elmer season.

Reply(1)
9
Edward Sworski
7d ago

Bears head is up and away from the guy, thus making it look huge in comparison. It might weigh a lot but no where near a Grizzlies size! BTW, yes, I know my bears.

Reply(5)
3
Related
The Hill

Tech billionaires in the crosshairs of new tax proposals

America’s richest tech executives and their companies are in the crosshairs of a new effort by Democrats to pay for the party’s ambitious social spending plans. While the new billionaires tax and corporate tax minimum proposals are not specifically targeted toward tech, the industry would be among the hardest hit.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Rice Lake, WI
CBS News

Judge denies NYPD union's bid to halt COVID vaccine mandate

A Staten Island judge denied a police union's request to temporarily halt the implementation of the city's vaccine mandate that is set to take effect November 1. The Police Benevolent Association, New York City's largest police union, had argued in their request for a temporary restraining order on Monday that the policy does not make clear potential exceptions for medical or religious reasons, and does not give unvaccinated officers sufficient time to apply for such exemptions, as those appeals must have been submitted by Wednesday — one week after the mandate was announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Hunting#Black Bear#Outdoors

Comments / 0

Community Policy