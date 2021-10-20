StormTRACK Weather: Mostly sunny and warm

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain increases Thursday evening and visibility drops. We will see conditions go downhill as the rain moves in, due to instability over Lake Michigan. (Credit: CBS 2) Gusty northeast winds will generate high wave action on Friday. We could end up with rain totals from .5″ to 1″ before the system departs. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Thursday night is 53. The high for Friday is only 55. (Credit: CBS 2) Leftover clouds and sprinkles are possible Saturday morning with clearing later on in the day. The high for Saturday is 57. (Credit: CBS 2) Halloween is looking quite nice, but quite breezy, with a high of 58. The Bears play at noon Sunday, at which time it will be breezy and mostly sunny. It will be much colder next week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO