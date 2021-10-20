CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StormTRACK Weather: Mostly sunny and warm

By Nichole Gomez
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! It will be a beautiful day under mostly...

WJHG-TV

Severe weather possible tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle tonight. The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind, 1-2″ of rain, and an isolated chance of tornadoes. The timing of the storms will primarily be between midnight and 6am. Winds will pick up tonight out of the SE at 5-15 mph and then increase to 15-20+ mph and shift from the SE to SW by morning. Most of the day Thursday will bring periods of sun and clouds w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers & storms can not be ruled out.
PANAMA CITY, FL
KVIA

Temps will warm up nicely for the weekend

Temps will cool to the mid 40's Thursday AM but warm to the low and mid 70's by the afternoon. Winds will not be a problem like the past two days. Temps will warm to around 80 by Saturday and upper 70's for Halloween.
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up again!

PHOENIX — High pressure is back and temperatures are on the rise again. Phoenix will reach near normal temperatures today with highs in the mid 80s and we'll climb to 90 degrees on Friday. Winds will be light here in the Phoenix metro, but we'll continue to see breezy to...
PHOENIX, AZ
cbslocal.com

Maryland Weather: Cooler But Sunny Thursday

A look ahead for the region. After a warm 73 degrees on Wednesday with an abundant amount of sunshine, look for a cooler but mainly sunny Thursday followed by clouds closer to the evening. Friday is shaping up to be another wet day with the potential for over one inch...
MARYLAND STATE
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland weather for Thursday: sunny and 63

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 63, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be near 34. Friday’s forecast calls for sunny conditions, with a high near 69 and an overnight low near 37. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Saturday is expected...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected To Stick Around Through Thursday

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday. The day will boast slightly below-average temperatures in the high 40s in the eastern part of the state, with the western portion potentially seeing low 50s. Showers are expected to start diminishing in the afternoon before drying out in the evening and into Friday. The clearing trend is part of an overall slow-to-develop pattern. 🌧️CONTEXT: This storm brought 2-day rainfall totals of at least 1/2" across most of #MNwx, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Windy And Wet

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain increases Thursday evening and visibility drops. We will see conditions go downhill as the rain moves in, due to instability over Lake Michigan. (Credit: CBS 2) Gusty northeast winds will generate high wave action on Friday. We could end up with rain totals from .5″ to 1″ before the system departs. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Thursday night is 53. The high for Friday is only 55. (Credit: CBS 2) Leftover clouds and sprinkles are possible Saturday morning with clearing later on in the day. The high for Saturday is 57. (Credit: CBS 2) Halloween is looking quite nice, but quite breezy, with a high of 58. The Bears play at noon Sunday, at which time it will be breezy and mostly sunny. It will be much colder next week.
CHICAGO, IL

