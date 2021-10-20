CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Spine-tingling moment mates of tragic All Blacks star perform a powerful haka for his heartbroken family - after he died in a car crash aged just 25

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

The teammates of the Maori All Blacks star who was tragically killed in a car crash at just 25 have performed a powerful haka for his devastated young family.

Super Rugby star Sean Wainui, 25, died in a freak accident near Tauranga in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty region on Monday.

His heartbroken wife Paige shared the spine-tingling tribute to her Instagram with the caption: 'Baby I need all your mana & kaha, I can't do this without you'.

In the moving footage almost two dozen men perform the ceremonial Maori dance for Paige and her two children, son Kawariki, 2, and stepdaughter Arahia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioSjD_0cX3aKfQ00
The player's devastated widow Paige (middle) clutches her children close to her as another woman runs from behind the camera to throw her arms around the young family

The devastated widow clutches her children close to her as another woman runs from behind the camera to throw her arms around the young family in support.

'This pain is unbearable', Wainui's grieving wife wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

'Kei te hoki koe ki tō whenua taurikura my baby māku koe e arahi. I know you're waiting for us. We’re on our way to gizzy bringing you home now baby.'

The powerful tribute comes after a video of Wainui teaching his eight-month-old son Kawariki to do the haka went viral in February this year.

In the clip, he starts the chant while his smiling baby, standing on the sofa, beams up at him, squealed with delight as his father chants and stamps his feet.

Kawariki starts to slap his arms to the side, mimicking his father while he chants the traditional Maori words 'ka mate'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUhNF_0cX3aKfQ00
In the moving footage almost two dozen men perform the ceremonial Maori dance for Paige and her two children, son Kawariki, 2, and stepdaughter Arahia (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDZme_0cX3aKfQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22w1PF_0cX3aKfQ00

For the last verse, Mr Wainui takes his son's hands and moves them in time with the chant before the child lets out an excited giggle.

'It's my husband and our son doing the haka together. Father and son bonding. It is a Maori haka called ka mate,' Kawariki's proud mother explained.

Performing the haka at rugby games began with the 1888–89 New Zealand Native football team tour and has been carried on by the All Blacks since 1905.

Samoa, Tonga and Fiji also perform a haka before their international rugby games.

Ms Wainui broke her silence on Monday night when she posted a poignant photo and gut-wrenching tribute on her Instagram stories.

She posted a photo clutching her late husband’s arm, showing off his distinctive tattoo and her wedding ring.

'I'm broken. I'm right here, baby. Always and forever,' she captioned the photo, along with three broken heart emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5Cu1_0cX3aKfQ00
'I'm broken. I'm right here, baby. Always and forever,' Wainui's devastated partner captioned the photo, along with three broken heart emojis (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwLzp_0cX3aKfQ00
The couple had only celebrated their one year wedding anniversary six weeks ago (pictured)

The couple had only celebrated their one year wedding anniversary six weeks ago, with the player sharing throwback snaps from their big day to Instagram.

'One year of marriage with my darling. Love you more and more everyday. Here's to another 100,' he captioned the sweet tribute to his 'wifey'.

The former under-20s New Zealand representative played 53 Super Rugby games for the Crusaders and current club the Chiefs.

Wainui made Super Rugby history in June by becoming the first player to score five tries in a match in a Trans-Tasman clash against the NSW Waratahs.

He also represented the Maori All Blacks on 10 occasions.

His Super Rugby club led the outpouring of tributes as Wainui was remembered as a passionate, hard-working and proud Māori and exceptional player.

'He epitomised everything you could possibly ask for in a player,' Chiefs and Maori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBkwJ_0cX3aKfQ00
The former under-20s New Zealand representative (pictured) played 53 Super Rugby games for the Crusaders and current club the Chiefs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euWWs_0cX3aKfQ00
'He epitomised everything you could possibly ask for in a player,' Chiefs and Maori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan said of the player (pictured, middle)

'He was an influential member in the teams he has been a part of, and his presence will be missed. Our sincere condolences to Paige, Kawariki and Arahia and his wider whānau at this difficult time. We are offering them our full support along with our players and staff.'

Wainui had been a fan favourite since joining the Chiefs in 2018, with New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson describing the tragedy as a dark day for the code.

He urged the media to give the Wainui family 'space to grieve as we all reflect on a young life that has ended far too early'.

'We know Sean's passing will be felt deeply by everyone involved in rugby, particularly his Bay of Plenty and Chiefs team mates and we share their sorrow and their shock,' Mr Robinson said.

An All Blacks statement read: 'We are heartbroken right now. Sean, you were an inspiration and will never be forgotten. We extend all of our strength and aroha to your friends and whānau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpT2W_0cX3aKfQ00
'This pain is unbearable', Wainui's grieving wife Paige (pictured) wrote to Instagram on Wednesday, adding 'Baby I need all your mana & kaha, I can't do this without you'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzz8X_0cX3aKfQ00
The young couple share two children, son Kawariki, 2, and stepdaughter Arahia (pictured)

Police inquiries into the fatal crash are continuing.

'Police were notified that a car had crashed into a tree at around 7.50am,' a statement read.

'The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

'The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.'

Why is the haka performed?

The haka is a type of ancient Māori war dance traditionally used on the battlefield, as well as when groups came together in peace.

Haka are a fierce display of a tribe's pride, strength and unity.

Actions include violent foot-stamping, tongue protrusions and rhythmic body slapping to accompany a loud chant.

The words of a haka often poetically describe ancestors and events in the tribe's history.

Today, haka are still used during Māori ceremonies and celebrations to honour guests and show the importance of the occasion. This includes family events, like birthdays and weddings.

SOURCE: NewZealand.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

New Zealand rugby star Sean Wainui tragically killed in car crash

New Zealand rugby player Sean Wainui has been tragically killed in a car accident. Bay of Plenty police attended to a crash scene involving a single vehicle that had struck a tree in Omanawa, near Taurunga, shortly before 6am AEDT on Monday morning. Wainui has since been confirmed as the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
thehighlandsun.com

Māori All Blacks and Chiefs rugby player dies in car crash

Māori All Blacks and Chiefs player Sean Wainui has died in a car accident in New Zealand, aged 25. The single-vehicle accident occurred on Monday morning in Omanawa, near Tauranga in New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty region. Wainui was the sole occupant of the car. He played 10 matches for...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

He SHOTS, he SCORES! Ryan Reynolds brings boozy star power to Wales as he downs drinks during his first visit to Wrexham FC... eight months after buying the non-league team

They made the shock move of buying a non-league football team earlier this year. And Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney were bringing their star power to Wales on Thursday as they were seen taking shots ahead of giving their first press conference at Wrexham FC.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'He was in a really bad way': Anita Dobson, 72, admits she 'went into shock' after her husband Brian May, 74, suffered a heart attack in lockdown

Anita Dobson has admitted she 'went into shock' when her husband Brian May suffered numerous health battles during lockdown. Anita, 72, revealed that the Queen singer, 74, suffered from sciatica, a heart attack, and a haemorrhage all in the last 18 months. The former EastEnders actress appeared on Lorraine and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Rugby#All Blacks#Super Rugby#Maori#Mana Kaha
Daily Mail

Great-grandfather, 85, who died after he was found lying in pool of blood following fall at his house was forced to wait two-and-a-half hours for an ambulance, his family say

The family of a great-grandfather they found lying in a pool of blood were left 'shocked and upset' after waiting two-and-half-hours for an ambulance before he died in hospital. Charles Hall, 85, was found after a suspected fall at his house, by daughter, Joanne and her husband John on October...
U.K.
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: Lights, camera, action! Wrexham's famous duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney got a royal welcome as they rolled into town - but make no mistake, they are dead serious about giving this non-league Welsh club a Hollywood ending

The bashful demeanour of Wrexham's owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as they stepped up through the club's main stand to talk, may have had something to do with the royal welcome they have received here in the past few days. They dominated the front pages of the local North...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Boris Becker and ex wife Barbara's son Elias, 22, says his parents' divorce was 'for the better' and he had a 'great childhood' as he's named one of Britain's most eligible people by Tatler

The son of Boris Becker and his ex-wife Barbara has insisted his parents divorcing when he was just a year old was 'for the better' after he was named one of Britain's most eligible people by Tatler. Elias, 22, based in London, added that he had a 'great childhood' in...
TENNIS
The Independent

Josh Cavallo has ‘never smiled this much in my life’ after coming out

Australian professional footballer Josh Cavallo said he has “never smiled so much in my life” and had “the best night’s sleep” after publicly revealing he is gay.The Adelaide United midfielder, who has represented Australia at under-20 level, is the only known current male top-flight footballer to be out.Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Thursday, the 21-year-old said: “Today I woke up and closed that old book and opened the real book on Josh Cavallo.pic.twitter.com/CwrfpeWRVL— Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) October 27, 2021“I never smiled this much in my life, and I had the best sleep last night knowing that I could finally be...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Watch out England, Warner's found his form! Australia warm up for Saturday's pre-Ashes clash by crushing Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup as Aaron Finch's side cruise to a seven-wicket victory which sends them top of Group 1

Australia warmed up for Saturday’s pre-Ashes clash with England by crushing Sri Lanka in Dubai. The seven-wicket success - completed with three overs unused - made it two wins out of two for Aaron Finch’s team at the Twenty20 World Cup and put them level on points with their weekend opponents at the top of Group 1.
WORLD
enstarz.com

Chris Laundrie Killed Brian? New Shocking Theory Explores Hair-Raising Event Happened Between Father-Son

A new theory about how Chris Laundrie probably killed his son, Brian Laundrie, took over the spotlight recently. Since the search for Brian Laundrie began, the fugitive's parents - Chris and Roberta - obviously never showed a sign of worry or concern over their son's whereabouts. They also never joined the search operation nor held their own quest to find Gabby Petito's missing fiancé.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'She had the mental capacity of a five-year-old': Paris Fury reveals her sister Romain, 36, was left with brain damage after contracting whooping cough when she was six weeks old

Paris Fury has revealed her sister Romain has the mental capacity of a 'five-year-old' after she developed whooping cough when she was six weeks old. The wife of boxer Tyson Fury shared her secret family heartache in her new memoir Love and Fury, explaining she was left with brain damage after battling the disease as an infant.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

257K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy