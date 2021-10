BrewDog is rapped by advertising watchdog for giving away beer cans wrongly billed as 'solid gold' as ASA also bans adverts for Alpro and British Gas for making 'misleading' claims

Brewdog has been rapped by advertising watchdogs over a competition where customers won beer cans wrongly billed as being made of 'solid gold'.

The craft brewer launched two promotions where 15 of the cans were hidden inside multi-packs of their beers and they said each was worth £15,000.

However, it turned out the cans were only gold plated and contained a tiny amount of the precious metal.

The Advertising Standards Authority(ASA) launched an investigation after 25 people complained that the prize was not made from solid gold.

It comes as the ASA also reprimanded Alpro and British Gas for also putting out misleading advertisements.

Alpro was accused of being unable to substantiate the claim that it's almond milk product was 'good for the planet' while British Gas was pulled up for the misleading suggestion that emergency callouts were available to all customers at short notice.

Brewdog told the ASA that the 'solid gold' claim in three social media posts had been made in error and that they had publicly apologised for it.

However the firm, who are based in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, stood by their estimate that the winning cans were worth £15,000.

BrewDog has been rapped by the advertising watchdog after posting ads on social media stating customers could win solid gold cans when in fact the prizes were gold plated

The adverts were ruled as misleading and have been banned with the watchdog stating they 'caused unnecessary disappointment' for participants of the competition

The advertising watchdog has now banned the adverts, which were posted in November 2020 and February this year, and said they breached the Advertising Code by making misleading claims.

It comes after the company has faced heavy criticism this year after a letter from ex-workers complained about the workplace environment at the brewing giant.

In June the brewer was accused of perpetuating a 'culture of fear' in the workplace by former staff. Mr Watt apologised and pledged to launch an investigation into the claims.

Since the claims were made, the company says it has implemented a full company salary review, introduced an ethics hotline commissioned a vast culture review that is on-going, with a commitment to publish the results when complete.

In a written ruling, the ASA said: 'Each of the ads (a), (b) and (c) stated that the prize included a 'solid gold' can. Ad (a) also stated the can was 'worth £15K'.

'We considered a general audience was unlikely to be aware of the price of gold, how that would translate into the price of a gold can, and whether that was inconsistent with the valuation as stated in the ad.

'However, we understood the prize consisted of 24 carat gold-plated replica cans.

BrewDog was founded by Martin Dickie and James Watt (pictured) and has faced criticism from ex-workers over allegations the company fostered a 'culture of fear' as a workplace

'Therefore, because the ads stated that the prize included a 'solid gold' can when that was not the case, we concluded the ads were misleading.

'We considered that because the awarded prize was not the same as that described in the ads, the promotion caused unnecessary disappointment to participants and therefore breached the Code.

'We told BrewDog not to state or imply that consumers would receive a solid gold can when that was not the case.

'We also told them to conduct their promotions equitably and fairly, and to avoid causing unnecessary disappointment.'

Mark Craig, from Lisburn, Northern Ireland, was among fans of the brewery who snapped up cases of its flagship beer, Punk IPA, to find one of the gold versions inside.

The 32-year-old, who had hoped to fund his wedding by selling the gold, discovered the can was only plated with the metal after asking for a certificate from Brewdog.

Winner Mark Craig was hoping to use the prize to help pay off some bills and for his upcoming wedding but was disappointed when he discovered the can was not solid gold

Pictured: Winner Mark Craig's gold plated can among his other BrewDog beer cans at home

Speaking in June, he said: 'I ultimately feel disappointed. When I won I was ecstatic, believing a solid gold can could contribute towards bills and our wedding, which has been postponed until 2022.'

BrewDog said the promotional cans were gold plated and were manufactured by goldsmiths Thomas Lyte using materials of the highest quality.

They provided a certificate from the manufacturer to confirm the cans were plated in 24 carat gold.

They said that they amended the posts as soon as that error was noticed. However, they explained they were unable to amend tweets and therefore rather than delete the tweet, they ensured that subsequent tweets dropped the word 'solid', and all references thereafter were to 'gold cans'.

The company claimed a single 330ml can, made with the equivalent 330ml of pure gold, would have a gold value of about $500,000 at the current gold price of $1,800 per ounce.

They said they could not see 'that any reasonable consumer who entered the competition would assume they were going to win over half a million dollars of gold'.

In response to the ruling, BrewDog launched a new competition offering customers a chance to win diamond encrusted cans, calling the campaign The Sequel: A Gold Plated Apology

The firm said they had never been provided with a valuation which contradicted their estimated value.

Brewdog, which has been valued at up to £1 billion, was founded in 2007 by James Watt and Martin Dickie.

Brewdog responded to the ruling by announcing they were launching a new competition giving people the chance to win one of 10 diamond encrusted gold plated cans.

They said winners will have the option of claiming a can worth £25,000, or they can take £25,000 in cash if they prefer.

James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog, said: 'We hold our hands up, we got the first gold can campaign wrong.

'Whilst we still stand by the valuation, we made mistakes which we've learnt from.

'And now we want to give ten lucky people the chance to win big - way, way bigger than before.

'It'll be a short campaign over ten days, and we'll contact a new winner each day to let them know they've won.'

Previous winner Mr Craig, from Lisburn, Northern Ireland, criticised the company's apology, which he said appeared to be encouraging people to buy more beer in a 'new competition run correctly this time'.

He told MailOnline: 'I'm baffled that they believe this is an acceptable apology. I haven't been contacted by them directly at all.

'It's now a case of them saying their apology is encouraging people to buy more beer, and they promise to do it right this time, without actually apologising to the people who the previous competition screwed over'.

This is the second time this year that the brewing giant has been rapped by the Advertising Standards Authority.

BrewDog was censured by the ASA in July after it used its marketing to mock the fact that it is not officially allowed to describe its hard seltzer – Clean & Press Hard Seltzer – as healthy.

On Instagram, it wrote: 'Even though Clean & Press is only 90 calories per can, with no carbs or sugar and a little bit of alcohol, this is not a health drink. If you are looking for a health drink, do not drink Clean & Press.'

An ad campaign which said almond milk was good for the planet has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority

It comes as both Alpro and British Gas have also been reprimanded for also running misleading advertisements.

A poster for Alpro's almond drink has been banned for making the 'misleading' environmental claim that the product is 'good for the planet'.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) announced last month that it is to shine a 'greater regulatory spotlight' on environmental claims.

The poster for Alpro almond, oat and plain products, seen on the side of a bus last October, read: 'Next stop. Your recipe to a healthier planet!' and 'Good for the planet, Good for you!'.

A complainant, who believes commercial almond farming causes environmental damage, challenged whether the claim 'Good for the planet' was misleading and could be substantiated.

Alpro said consumers would understand that the claims 'Recipe for a healthier planet' and 'Good for the planet' meant that plant-based products had a lower environmental impact than alternative dairy-based products.

Although almonds need more water than soy or oats, the impact on land use and greenhouse gas emissions remains very small, and the environmental impact of almond drinks is significantly lower than that of cows' milk, it told the ASA.

The firm added that its almonds are grown in full accordance with the EU policy to protect bees and pollinators, which is one of the strictest regulatory systems in the world concerning the approval of pesticides.

The ASA said advertising rules require that the basis of environmental claims must be clear and that unqualified claims can mislead if they omit significant information.

The ASA said: 'We acknowledged that Alpro had provided analysis in order to demonstrate the environmental impact of two of the three featured products across their lifecycle.

'We noted that the analysis provided in relation to Alpro's oat drink did not assess the environmental impact of that product's entire lifecycle, including, for example, transport, packaging and retail.

'However, because we considered it was not clear what the basis of the claim 'Good for the planet' was, we concluded the ad was misleading and breached the Code.'

It ruled that the ad must not appear again in the form complained about, adding: 'We told Alpro to ensure that the basis of environmental claims was clear.'

Meanwhile, British Gas were also accused of running a misleading advertisement by the ASA.

British Gas have been accused of running a misleading advert by the Advertising Standards Authority after it suggested emergency callouts were available to all customers at short notice

The adverts for its HomeCare Cover service have been banned for the misleading suggestion that emergency callouts were available to all customers at short notice.

Two TV ads in February showed dark and freezing homes followed by someone using the British Gas mobile app and then a voice-over saying: 'Because with British Gas HomeCare cover, all parts and labour are included. Problem solved.'

The firm's website stated: 'Need ongoing cover? Worried about the boiler, heating, plumbing, or electrics playing up?

'Our HomeCare cover lets you avoid the cost of those unexpected breakdowns,' while a tweet on January 4 said: 'No heating or hot water? Nightmare! With HomeCare we can solve it.'

The ASA received 24 complaints from the firm's customers about the ads, including 21 who had either been waiting for up to three weeks for an emergency callout or were informed that one could not be provided, due to severe limitations on services because of the Covid-19 pandemic and strike action.

Thirteen customers told the ASA they had either been waiting several months for an annual boiler service or were informed that one could not be provided for Covid or strike reasons.

British Gas said they were subject to extensive industrial action from January to March 2021 and, coupled with the pandemic, that meant that some customers had to wait longer than they would have liked for a visit from an engineer.

They said that the TV ads had been commissioned and recorded before the third period of lockdown began and the full impact of industrial action became clear.

They had taken a range of actions to help customers, for example, by paying for customers to purchase their own heaters up to a value of £50 or to cover the cost of transport to a friend's or relative's house.

Upholding the complaints, the ASA said: 'The ads implied that all British Gas HomeCare customers would be able to call out engineers to attend urgent issues at short notice.

'However, we understood that the company's ability to maintain service levels for all but the most vulnerable customers had been significantly disrupted by a combination of Covid-19 lockdown and industrial action by their employees.

'Given the timing of the ads relative to those events, we considered that they were misleading and breached the Codes.'