The Block's Josh and Luke Packham admit they're unlikely to finish their rooms amid claims they were ready to QUIT the hit renovation show

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

As The Block nears the end, Josh and Luke Packham admitted they're struggling with the amount of work they still have to do on their house during Wednesday's episode.

Speaking to one of the show's producers, the 27-year-old twins admitted, 'We don't know where to start.'

Calling it a 'nightmare', an overwhelmed Josh and Luke said they were at a point where they get 'upset' any time they step inside the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oc1rE_0cX3a2rb00
Under pressure: As The Block nears the end, Josh and Luke Packham admitted they're struggling with the amount of work they still have to do on their house during Wednesday's episode

'It's gone too far,' they said of their backlog of work on the property, admitting it was going to be 'really, really tough' to catch up.

With five spaces to renovate in just one week, Josh and Luke admitted there was a good chance that they wouldn't finish.

'We're in big, big trouble,' they confessed, calling their renovation 'an absolute disaster'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXlPJ_0cX3a2rb00
Feeling overwhelmed: Speaking to one of the show's producers, the 27-year-old twins admitted, 'We don't know where to start'

They added: 'There's just no way we can finish this week. There's no bloody way.'

According to a report by Woman's Day on Monday, Josh and Luke had reportedly 'given up' on completing renovations on their home after a series of setbacks.

A source told the magazine that after being plagued by 'money, will and patience issues', they were left defeated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4DRE_0cX3a2rb00
Stress test: Calling it a 'nightmare', an overwhelmed Josh and Luke said they were at a point where they get 'upset' any time they step inside the house

'They've just given up,' said the insider.

'The whole house is a shambles, an utter mess. They don't care anymore. One morning they just slept in while everyone else was up and working.'

Meanwhile, the show's judges - Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Neale Whitaker - were apparently 'really angry' by their resignation.

The Block continues Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1Acw_0cX3a2rb00
'It's gone too far,' they said of their backlog of work on the property, admitting it was going to be 'really, really tough' to catch up

