From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:. SYNOPSIS – Our panhandle counties are under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms late tonight into Thursday morning, with our Alabama counties under a level 1 of 5 (marginal risk). The main threats with this incoming batch of storms is heavy rain, however a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out anywhere in the Wiregrass. The main risk for severe weather looks to be around 1 am through 8 am Thursday. Make sure you have a way to receive your warnings in a timely manner. A NOAA weather radio is best and puts the warnings out quickly. You can also download our 4Warn Weather App to get your warnings and information.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO