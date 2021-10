To say the trip to Virginia didn’t go well is a major understatement: Duke lost 48-0. There’s just not much you can say to 48-0. That’s a terribly ugly loss. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong had 345 passing yards and hit for two touchdowns. Virginia got four rushing touchdowns too. You know it’s bad when your kicker gets 12 points although at least Duke did limit two drives to field goals.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO