St. Cloud police are reporting more vehicle thefts and car break-ins over the past few days. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me this week. She says they are seeing car thefts in all locations in the city, not just the north side or south side. She encourages people to not leave their keys in their vehicles and to always lock them.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO