Call of Duty: Warzone The Haunting Event is Here

In Call of Duty: Warzone, you can customize your loadout with weapons, equipment, and more. Perks are a core component of this system, helping you secure the victory. Ghost is one of the most important perks you can use on your Warzone loadout. The perk keeps you hidden on the mini map and it is effective against enemy UAVs and heartbeat sensors. Well, this is how it is intended to work at least. However, this hasn’t been the case for months. The issue with Ghost not working properly first cropped up in private Warzone matches. Not long after, it spread to public matches, causing frustration among players who fell victim to the bug. Warzone Developer Raven Software has finally provided a response, confirming that a Ghost perk patch is not far away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO