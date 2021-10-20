CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Warzone The Haunting Event is Here

By Benjamin Paraggua
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are in Halloween spirit as the annual “The Haunting” event is here. Read further to find out what you can get in Warzone throughout the event period. The LAPA SMG. You can acquire a new weapon when you complete...

ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Players Can Get Vanguard Items Early

Call of Duty: Vanguard isn't scheduled to release until November 5th, but Call of Duty players won't have to wait until then to start earning some content included in the game. That's because Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software are giving Call of Duty: Warzone players a shot at acquiring some items from Warzone prior to the new game's launch assuming players can progress through the battle pass enough to unlock the content.
gameranx.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Ricochet Anti-Cheat Software Kernel Leaked

It looks like the new anti-cheat software coming to Call of Duty: Warzone has already been leaked online. Reports are suggesting developers behind popular cheats for the competitive online multiplayer has their hands on the kernel. This could be a big hit already for the development team as they try to keep fair gameplay.
attackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty Warzone: How to Get Vanguard Battle Pass Rewards

Warzone players can unlock free Call of Duty: Vanguard rewards by simply playing the game. Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on the 5th of November 2021. The single-player campaign takes place during World War II, with a focus on the Western and Eastern Fronts, the Pacific War, and the North African Campaign. Vanguard will be integrated with Warzone, which is Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale. In the run-up to the release of Vanguard, Call of Duty will be offering rewards that can be used right now in Warzone or can be kept until Vanguard’s imminent release. Rewards available to reap include weapon blueprints, XP tokens, weapon charms, and stickers.
dotesports.com

How to play the Ghosts of Verdansk limited-time mode in Call of Duty: Warzone

Dark and spooky Verdansk is returning in this year’s The Haunting event in Call of Duty: Warzone and there’s a special new mode with it—Ghosts of Verdansk. In Ghosts of Verdansk, dying turns you into a ghost instead of sending you to the Gulag. Ghosts function similarly to the way that zombies did in last year’s Halloween mode. But this one is a bit more unique in a few ways.
ComicBook

Nickmercs Reveals Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6's Best SMG

Twitch streamer Nicholas 'Nickmercs' Kolcheff continues to be one of the most trusted and reliable voices in gaming when it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone. The battle royale title, which is in the midst of Season 6 at the moment, is still played almost constantly by Nickmercs, making him someone that knows the game to a very high degree. As such, if you're looking to learn some new strategies to best the competition, Nickmercs always has advice on which loadouts are the best at any given moment.
pcinvasion.com

The best Call of Duty: Warzone LAPA submachine gun class

Halloween has arrived in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The Haunting event has introduced some new games modes, spooky cosmetics and more. In addition, the update has seen the rollout of a new submachine gun. You can unlock the LAPA by completing a set of in-game challenges, or by purchasing a variant from the in-game store. Once you begin leveling the gun up, you’ll start to unlock the attachments you need to make a strong LAPA class in Warzone.
ComicBook

New Call of Duty Leak Could Have Big Ramifications for Warzone and Vanguard

A new Call of Duty leak may have just made Activision and its studios look very silly. Back on October 12, the official Call of Duty Twitter account boldly teased and mocked cheaters, a day before revealing a new anti-cheat system dubbed Ricochet. A day after this grand reveal, Ricochet is reportedly already being broken through by hackers and cheaters, putting about a dozen of eggs on the face of Activision in the process.
dotesports.com

How to unlock the LAPA in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

One of the final additional weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has arrived and it can be used in Warzone, too. Once unlocked, the gun is available for players to keep moving forward forever in both games, so it’s worth hopping online and completing some timed challenges to procure it and begin slaying.
dexerto.com

Call of Duty: Warzone devs officially call campers ‘cowards’

Call of Duty’s developers finally made their opinion clear on Warzone’s controversial campers. According to the latest Activision blog, the studios agree with much of the community: camping is cowardly. Camping is a divisive topic in battle royales. Some think it’s a fundamental strategy, while others would rather you play...
player.one

Call of Duty: Warzone October 15 Update Brings Balancing and QoL Changes

Activision’s famous battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, received a small patch a couple of days ago. The patch introduced a new mode, Iron Trials ‘84 Trios, for players to enjoy over the weekend. It’s the same mode as last weekend's playlist, except with three players instead of four. Previous balancing changes that were exclusive to Iron Trials ’84 Quads are also made in Trios mode.
pcinvasion.com

The Ghost perk is finally getting patched in Call of Duty: Warzone

In Call of Duty: Warzone, you can customize your loadout with weapons, equipment, and more. Perks are a core component of this system, helping you secure the victory. Ghost is one of the most important perks you can use on your Warzone loadout. The perk keeps you hidden on the mini map and it is effective against enemy UAVs and heartbeat sensors. Well, this is how it is intended to work at least. However, this hasn’t been the case for months. The issue with Ghost not working properly first cropped up in private Warzone matches. Not long after, it spread to public matches, causing frustration among players who fell victim to the bug. Warzone Developer Raven Software has finally provided a response, confirming that a Ghost perk patch is not far away.
egmnow.com

Call of Duty: Warzone update adjusts Grav and fixes bugs

A new update has been released for Call of Duty: Warzone on all platforms. This latest update for the game includes a little buff for the recently added Grav with a reduction in its recoil and also enables Iron Trials ’84 in Private Matches. The Private Match version features support for Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads with 132 players.
dotesports.com

‘The Haunting’ trailer teases new content in Call of Duty’s latest seasonal event, kills FaZe Swagg

An excellent new trailer for Call of Duty’s seasonal event, The Haunting, just dropped, featuring appearances by FaZe Swagg and the Ghostface killer from Scream. Swagg appears to be murdered by the killer from the slasher film franchise at the end of the teaser, which includes looks at gameplay, multiple new operator skins, and a spooky-looking version of Verdansk.
