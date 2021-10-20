CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks rise on Wall Street, S&P 500 hovers around high

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

Solid earnings from health care companies helped power broad gains for stocks on...

www.ftimes.com

MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
Reuters

Nasdaq hits record high with Apple, Amazon results on deck

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Thursday, boosted by gains in Apple and Amazon ahead of their quarterly earnings, while solid results from companies such as Caterpillar and Merck helped ease concerns about slowing economic growth denting corporate profits. Mega-cap stocks Tesla Inc...
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway receives warm Wall Street reception, as stock opens 9.5% above IPO price

Rent the Runway Inc. received a warm reception on its Wall Street debut, as the fashion rental company's stock opened 9.5% above the initial public offering price. The Brooklyn-based company said overnight that it raised $357.0 million as its upsized IPO of 17.0 million shares priced at $21 a share, at the top of the expected range. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $23.00 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 1.7 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.4 billion. The upbeat opening for Rent the Runway's stock comes on a day of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF slumped 1.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 eased less than 0.1%.
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
stockxpo.com

S&P, Dow Rise to Fresh Record Highs

U.S. stocks rose Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at record highs. Stocks flitted between small gains and losses in early trading, but were decisively higher by afternoon. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.5% as of 4 p.m. ET, and the Dow advanced 0.2%. Both topped records hit last week.
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
