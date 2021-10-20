Sabalenka returns with win over Tomljanovic at Kremlin Cup

Andy Murray lost to rising Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in two punishing sets in the second round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.Murray, who beat world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz in three gruelling sets on Monday, was beaten 6-3 6-4 by the 18-year-old after over two hours of tennis of the highest quality.Alcaraz defeated British number two Dan Evans in straight sets in the first round and gained revenge on former world number one Murray, who out-lasted the Spaniard in a marathon three-setter at Indian Wells earlier this month.He took notes and came back stronger 💪@alcarazcarlos03 defeats Murray 6-3...
