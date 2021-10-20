CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sabalenka returns with win over Tomljanovic at Kremlin Cup

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — In her first match since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals...

kfgo.com

Tennis-Raducanu withdraws from Kremlin Cup – reports

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of next week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow following her second-round loss at the Indian Wells tournament, British media reported on Thursday. No immediate reason was given for the withdrawal. “Unfortunately, I’ve had to make a tournament schedule change and won’t...
TENNIS
wtaq.com

Tennis-U.S. Open champion Medvedev pulls out of Kremlin Cup

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from next week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow in order to focus on the remainder of the season, the Russian said in a statement on Friday. Medvedev, who beat Novak Djokovic in last month’s Flushing Meadows final to claim his maiden Grand...
TENNIS
ESPN

Marin Cilic starts bid for third Kremlin Cup title with win

MOSCOW -- Marin Cilic began his bid for a third Kremlin Cup trophy by beating another former champion, Damir Dzumhur, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 on Monday. Cilic ended a three-match losing streak. He won in Moscow in 2014 and 2015. Dzumhur won here in 2017. But this weekend he came...
TENNIS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kontaveit wins Kremlin Cup in comeback over Alexandrova

MOSCOW (AP) — Anett Kontaveit twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and win the Kremlin Cup on Sunday to stay in contention for a place at the WTA Finals. After dropping a set for the first time in the tournament, Kontaveit...
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Alexandrova beats Sabalenka to reach Kremlin Cup semifinals

MOSCOW (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka’s first tournament since testing positive for the coronavirus ended after only two matches. The second-ranked Belarusian lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup. Alexandrova will face Maria Sakkari in the semifinals. Sabalenka was playing in her first tournament...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

‘Make it three’ Anett Kontaveit wins a thrilling final at the 2021 Kremlin Cup, wins her 3rd title in 3 months

World No. 20 and the 9th seed at the WTA Kremlin Cup 2021, Anett Kontaveit emerges as the new champion after staging a superb comeback in the finals against local girl Ekaterina Alexandrova. The Estonian won the match 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in 2 hours and 22 minutes in a thrilling final with both the players going toe-to-toe until Anett finally came out victorious.
TENNIS
AFP

Major warm-up for Australian Open tennis cancelled again over virus

A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was cancelled on Tuesday, with organisers blaming uncertainty over Covid-19 rules players will face in Melbourne. Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open, also in Melbourne, and other tennis tournaments in the country.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu secures first victory since becoming US Open champion

Emma Raducanu won for the first time since her stunning US Open success as she made it through the first round of the Transylvanian Open.Raducanu, with her Romanian father in her box, is playing what must feel like a home tournament in Cluj even though it is behind closed doors, and she will have enjoyed herself after coming from behind to beat Polona Hercog 4-6 7-5 6-1.It was just her second match since that astounding win in New York last month and she has finally been able to end the anomaly of being a grand slam champion without a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in Vienna

Andy Murray lost to rising Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in two punishing sets in the second round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.Murray, who beat world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz in three gruelling sets on Monday, was beaten 6-3 6-4 by the 18-year-old after over two hours of tennis of the highest quality.Alcaraz defeated British number two Dan Evans in straight sets in the first round and gained revenge on former world number one Murray, who out-lasted the Spaniard in a marathon three-setter at Indian Wells earlier this month.He took notes and came back stronger 💪@alcarazcarlos03 defeats Murray 6-3...
TENNIS

