Sabalenka returns with win over Tomljanovic at Kremlin Cup

Emma Raducanu won for the first time since her stunning US Open success as she made it through the first round of the Transylvanian Open.Raducanu, with her Romanian father in her box, is playing what must feel like a home tournament in Cluj even though it is behind closed doors, and she will have enjoyed herself after coming from behind to beat Polona Hercog 4-6 7-5 6-1.It was just her second match since that astounding win in New York last month and she has finally been able to end the anomaly of being a grand slam champion without a...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO