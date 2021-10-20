CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pohang beats Ulsan on penalties to reach Asian CL final

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers reached the Asian Champions League final by...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Maria Times

Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances to Asian Champions League semis

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i defeated Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in an Asian Champions League quarterfinal on Sunday to stay on course for a second successive continental title. Ulsan, which also won in 2012, needed extra-time to beat its South Korean rival. Knockout ties in the tournament...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulsan#Jeonju World Cup Stadium#Asian Cl#Ap#Hyundai#South Korean#Dutch
BBC

Cameron Norrie reaches Indian Wells final by beating Grigor Dimitrov

Date: Sunday, 17 October Time: 00:00 BST (Monday, 18 October) Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California. Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sport website and app. Britain's Cameron Norrie reached his first Masters 1,000 final at Indian Wells as he breezed past...
TENNIS
ESPN

As Pohang Steelers continue underdog story, a fourth Asian crown could be their greatest yet

History will be made in this year's AFC Champions League with the competition certain to crown record four-time champions of Asia. After Al Hilal advanced into next month's final on Tuesday with a 2-1 triumph over fellow Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr, South Korea's Pohang Steelers followed suit on Wednesday evening as they beat 2020 winners and compatriots Ulsan Hyundai 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.
SPORTS
primenewsghana.com

CAF CL: Hearts of Oak rewarded with GHc10K after beating WAC

The Chief Executive Officer of Charger Limited the producers of Happy Man Bitters, Emmanuel Borketey Bortey made a donation of GHc10,000 to Hearts of Oak following their win over WAC. Emmanuel Borketey Bortey who was impressed with the Phobians performance reward the team for their effort. Isaac Mensah's first-half strike...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Beat Aston Villa In Penalty Shootout

With the start of the season comes the start of a new domestic cup tournament, and this time it was the Continental League Cup. Liverpool FC Women’s first match came against FA WSL side Aston Villa on Wednesday at Prenton Park. While the final score ended 1-1, Liverpool grabbed a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Salzburg beats Wolfsburg to extend group lead in CL

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Salzburg’s young squad took a big step closer to reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Noah Okafor scored twice after 19-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi netted early to put the Austrian team on course for victory as it bids to reach the knockout round for the first time.
UEFA
Raleigh News & Observer

Lukaku, Werner injured as Chelsea beats Malmo 4-0 in CL

Injuries to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner marred Chelsea's impressive 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lukaku sustained a twisted right ankle getting fouled for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho for the second goal in the 21st minute, adding to the opener volleyed in by Andreas Christensen in the ninth minute for his first goal for Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Denver

Officials Visit Denver As Mile High City Is Considered For FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches

DENVER (CBS4) – A delegation on Monday is visiting Denver to decide if the Mile High City will possibly host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. (credit: CBS) Denver has hosted plenty of major events in the past, like the MLB All-Star Game this past summer. But this could be one of the biggest sports event yet. (credit: CBS) The group visiting Denver is looking at the facilities, especially Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is among 17 cities in the country bidding to host World Cup games. If it is selected, Denver could host as many as six games. Hoping to impress the governing body on Monday was Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and former U.S. men’s soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard, who also played on the Colorado Rapids. “For me, I’ve seen international games played here in this city. I played my club ball here. The fans are hungry for it,” Howard said. “Denver is the perfect city, one because we’ve got the infrastructure. The weather is incredible. The people want this. The people would welcome the world’s teams, the world’s players with open arms.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Carli Lloyd Fans Hope ‘She Feels All The Love From Minnesota’ During Final Int’l Match At Allianz Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Carli Lloyd will play her last international match when the United States Women’s National Team plays South Korea Tuesday evening at Allianz Field. Minnesota’s soccer community is excited for what will be a big moment. Amanda Pieper will be going to the game with her daughter and friends. “I am a little bit fan-girling right now,” Pieper said. “I’m super excited, and I’m so happy that they’re in Minnesota for this game.” Andrea Yoch, the co-founder of the new women’s soccer team that’s starting in Minnesota early next year, is one of many dedicated soccer fans in Minnesota. Carli Lloyd (credit: CBS) “It’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
kdal610.com

Tennis-Clinical Raducanu beats Bogdan to reach Transylvania Open quarter-finals

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu eased into the Transylvania Open quarter-finals with a controlled 6-3 6-4 win over home favourite Ana Bogdan in the second round on Thursday. Raducanu followed up her maiden WTA Tour win over Polona Hercog — a battling three-set victory on Tuesday — with...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ella Toone hat-trick spurs England to 10-0 victory over Latvia

Ella Toone fired a hat-trick as England maintained their march towards the 2023 World Cup finals by thrashing Latvia 10-0 in Liepaja.Manchester United forward Toone put England 2-0 up inside 12 minutes at the Daugava Stadium and added her third and the Lionesses’ sixth before being replaced midway through the second half.Ellen White became the joint-second highest England goalscorer of all time alongside Kerry Davis on 44 – in her 99th appearance – when putting the visitors 3-0 up in the 25th minute before Millie Bright made it 4-0 at half time.Beth Mead joined in the goal fest after the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy